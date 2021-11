After last week saw the District 10 playoffs start for 1A programs, this week, the rest of District 10 begins the march to the D10 title games. Reynolds had some trouble with Cambridge Springs in its 1A quarterfinal, but ultimately prevailed, 34-20. The Raiders will be traveling to Titusville tonight for their semifinal with Eisenhower, a rematch of last year’s […]

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO