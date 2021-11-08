CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Grizzlies

NBA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) visit FedEx Forum to face the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) in Tennessee on Monday night. Minnesota has dropped four straight after a 3-1 beginning to the season, most recently coming off...

denverstiffs.com

Preview: The Nuggets try to get revenge on Memphis Grizzlies in second bout of the week

The Denver Nuggets (4-3) have started the season pretty decently and are sitting above .500 in a western conference with a decent amount of disappointing teams early on. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) have surpassed many expectations people had for them coming into the season so far. Both teams starts are in large part due to their MVP candidates, being Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant respectively. Both have been just fantastic to start the year.
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to win third straight against Memphis Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets (4-2) have started the season strong, and they’re going to look to keep up their winning ways in a tough game in the first of two straight against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3). Denver’s two losses came on a back-to-back last week to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz, but they’ve since blown out the Dallas Mavericks and beaten a tough Minnesota Timberwolves squad.
NBA
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Grizzlies GameThread

The Washington Wizards play the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can listen to the game on The Team 980 AM/106.7-2 FM. After a two game losing streak, this is a new opportunity for the Wizards to keep their better-than-expected start going. Go Wizards.
NBA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies to face Wizards on the road

Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington finished 34-38 overall last season while going 19-17 at home. The Wizards averaged 7.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game...
NBA
WREG

Brooks closing in on return to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — Sidelined since the start of the season, it looks like Dillon Brooks is getting closer to making his return to the Grizzlies. The team’s fifth year guard, taking part in a simulated game Wednesday with the Grizzlies’ GLeague affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. Brooks has yet to play this season after breaking his hand […]
NBA
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
D'angelo Russell
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Grizzlies preview: Washington faces Memphis for the first time this season

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Questionable); Davis Bertans (Out); Anthony Gill (Out); Rui Hachimura (Out); Cassius Winston; Thomas Bryant (Out);. Memphis Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Out) Pregame notes. The Washington Wizards (5-3) will play the Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) for the first time this season on Friday night....
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

The Grizzlies defense is clawing back

The Memphis Grizzlies mantra has been built around gritty defensive play for a decade now. Even as Coach Jenkins propelled the team into the new era of basketball with an improved pace of play, the Grizzlies still possessed a top 10 defensive unit as of last season: 7th in Defensive Rating and first in steals.
NBA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies welcome the Timberwolves on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis finished 19-23 in Western Conference games and 18-18 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per...
NBA
ESPN

Phoenix Suns visit the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies face the Phoenix Suns. Memphis finished 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference games last season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.
NBA
#Wolves#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Washington Wizards#Bally Sports North Listen#Wcco
thebirdwrites.com

NBA Preview: Pelicans seek to halt losing streak versus Grizzlies

The New Orleans Pelicans responded well to head coach Willie Green’s pointed criticism with a solid but ultimately losing effort against the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the Pelicans have to see if that level of competitive fire and execution can be at the very least matched as they host the Memphis Grizzlies on the second game of a back-to-back.
NBA
NBA

Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday’s home game vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson all season, but making things even more challenging for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram has not played since Oct. 29, being sidelined for the past seven games due to a right hip contusion. Ingram’s status remains uncertain for tonight’s back-to-back vs. Memphis (6 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM), with him listed as questionable to play against the Grizzlies.
NBA
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Suns 119-94

The Memphis Grizzlies ended their three-game home stand with a 119-94 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at FedExForum. The Suns hit a season-high 18 3-pointers to notch their seventh consecutive victory, the longest current win streak in the NBA. The Suns lead the game wire-to-wire and lead by as many as 38 points. Chris Paul had a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists while Devin Booker scored 17 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds. Jae Crowder added 17 points and five assists.
NBA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Grizzlies 101

An NBA All-Star in 2020, Brandon Ingram was back in uniform Saturday. Also a big plus for New Orleans? A second straight night of contributions from numerous less-decorated Pelicans. New Orleans rode Ingram’s return to the floor from injury – after he missed seven straight games – along with a...
NBA
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
NBA Teams
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA

