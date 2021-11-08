Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk's Twitter poll

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was recently asked (via Twitter) about the Tesla Semi, which is delayed according to the official announcement, but at the same time expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this quarter. His answer is to not to put too much emphasis on that, and that the company...
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk slammed the company’s co-founder Martin Eberhard on Twitter on Friday, calling him the "worst person" he’s ever worked with and accusing him of nearly "killing Tesla." "Founding story of Tesla as portrayed by Eberhard is patently false," Musk tweeted Friday. "I wish I had...
Tesla stock is in a bubble, and Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company has zero chance of meeting its shareholders' massive expectations, Jeremy Grantham said in a Bloomberg interview on Friday. The legendary investor and chief strategist of Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo also sounded the inflation alarm, blasted the Federal Reserve...
Tesla shares on Friday fell by more than 3% after Musk sold $700M more TSLA stock. Elon Musk had sold $5 billion of his TSLA holding earlier in the week. The CEO of the electric vehicle company had hinted about selling $10 billion worth of the stock. On Friday, Tesla...
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, says Dogecoin’s low fees make it ideal for all sorts of transactions. Making it superior to competing meme coins. He compared the top three meme coins in a tweet, and their corresponding fees for transactions.
The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's trust sold 639,737 shares in the electric vehicle company on Thursday totaling about $687 million. The news comes just days after Musk and his trust sold roughly $5 billion of the stock. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's trust sold 639,737 shares in the electric vehicle company on...
Rivian, the Amazon- and Ford-backed electric vehicle company, started its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RIVN" on Nov. 10 in what has become 2021's biggest IPO. It also...
Over the past few days, we have been covering how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal worth has been soaring along with the company's stock prices. Even as Musk enjoys his time at the top, leaving fellow space rival Jeff Bezos behind, there was an obvious question that needed answering. Where would Bill Gates be, had he not sold his shares in Microsoft?
The meme-obsessed founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, attempted to start a feud with Senate Budget Committee chairman Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the senator’s Twitter account called upon wealthy Americans to “pay their fair share” in taxes. Mr Musk’s objection to Mr Sanders’s tweet came in the form...
New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
Elon Musk has finally scored a buyer for the final home he owns nearly a month after it was listed for sale in San Francisco, The Post can report. The property went under contract on Saturday, Nov. 13 — a year-and-a-half after the billionaire vowed to unload his vast real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to colonize Mars.
The owners at Rivian will likely be having a massive party this weekend following an epic debut on the NASDAQ. Rivian's original IPO was set at $77 billion, putting it in the same league as Ford and GM. As it turned out, the initial price per share was $78, increasing...
Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
Washington, DC (CNN) — Rivian's stock price soared Thursday, a day after its Wall Street debut, valuing the company at more than $100 billion. It also had the biggest American initial public offering since Facebook. Rivian, which plans to deliver about a thousand consumer vehicles by the end of 2021,...
