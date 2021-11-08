It’s the Wild, Wild West at the 2022 Cass Health Foundation Gala

(Atlantic) The Cass Health Foundation is hosting their annual gala on Saturday, March 26 th at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. The gala is a fundraiser for the Cass Health Foundation’s 2022 campaign to purchase a mobile telemedicine stroke system. This system will be used to immediately connect a suspected stroke patient with a neurologist.

“The mission of the Cass Health Foundation is to support Cass Health. Our project this year helps get important equipment into the hands of providers who are caring for us, our family, and our neighbors,” said Dave Chase, Cass Health Foundation Treasurer.

The theme of this year’s gala is “Wild, Wild West.” Attendees are encouraged to wear western wear like boots, hats, jeans, etc. The evening includes dinner, dessert auction, and entertainment.

Tickets to the event are limited and available through table sponsorships. For more information, please call Dawn Marnin at 712-243-7409 or visit casshealth.org/donors/2022gala to view the details or pay online.