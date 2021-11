Nextdoor Inc. moved onto Wall Street Monday, making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange after merging with a blank check company sponsored by Khosla Ventures. The San Francisco neighborhood-focused social networking company's shares jumped by more than 50% in the first hour of trading after its leaders rang the opening bell at the NYSE. That jump later dropped back to around 35%. The Monday rise gave Nextdoor a valuation of more than $6 billion, compared to about $2.2 billion when it raised funds in September 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO