Dover, DE

Police: Dover man throws handgun while fleeing from officers

By Sarah Ash
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon on firearm possession and other charges. Just after 12 p.m., officers attempted to make...

Comments / 8

6d ago

Dover got to get something for these teenagers to do. This town is so dead and boring trouble is so easy to get into.

shuckeyduckey
6d ago

Dover is a real slow town, and these young people seecthings that Philly & Bmore do and try to emulate those actions and find themself caught up.

IN THIS ARTICLE
