CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Trailer

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
995qyk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw and Faith Hill’s performances as The Duttons in 1883 can now be previewed; Paramount Plus has released a trailer for the new show, which will begin streaming on December 19. Tim shared the trailer on his Twitter, writing, “The story of the Duttons begins here. Taylor Sheridan’s...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share the Difficulties of Filming ‘1883’ in the Middle of Nowhere [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the two main stars of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, but that doesn't mean they're living high on the hog on the set of the Paramount+ show. In fact, in a new interview in advance of the premiere, Hill admits that she's had to make do without any access to a proper bathroom in the arduous conditions in which they've been filming — and that's just the beginning.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Shocks Fans With His Incredible New Look for '1883'

Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Reveals Why Folks Are ‘Drawn’ to Taylor Sheridan’s Westerns

We are giddy that a new season of “Yellowstone” is almost here, but we are also pumped for its spinoff “1883.”. A big reason for the “1883” hype is the unique casting choices made for key characters in the show. Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the headliners in an outstanding cast. They will play James and Margaret Dutton, the lead characters in the prequel series. “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, a master of the modern-day western theme, will head the project. It is safe to say that McGraw and Hill are very much looking forward to their new challenge. Filming for “1883” is ongoing with Fort Worth, Texas serving as the backdrop. The country music superstars are loving life in front of the camera. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Faith Hill says working with Sheridan was a big draw for her and her husband. She says Sheridan strives to bring a feel of authenticity to everything he does and that is appealing to actors. It is very much the same for “1883.”
MOVIES
wkml.com

LISTEN: Tim McGraw’s New Christmas ‘Multi-Single’

Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his festive new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child” via Big Machine Records. Now available for the first time on streaming, McGraw has gifted fans with a 2021 version of his song “Christmas...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Tim Story
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sammy Kershaw
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Yellowstone' season premiere teases prequel series starring Tim McGraw

"Yellowstone" Season 4 premiered Sunday night with plenty of new drama for the Duttons and a glimpse at an upcoming prequel series about the family. Starring Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton, "1883" will take viewers back in time to the Duttons establishing their homestead in Montana. "Yellowstone" stars award-winning...
TV SERIES
wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Releases Two Holiday Hits To Kick Off The Season

Tim McGraw is kicking off the holiday season with the release of his new multi-single “Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn’t His Child.” Tim's 2021 version of his song “Christmas All Over The World” will be available for the first time on streaming, paired with his 2020 holiday recording of “It Wasn’t His Child,” which he performed during ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special last year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Country Airplay#Paramount Plus#Paramountplus
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Wins 2021 CMA’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’

A very surprised Luke Combs won the CMA’s top honor of the night (11/10), “Entertainer of the Year” at the CMA Awards in Nashville. Luke said upon winning the award from presenter Alan Jackson, “I am at a loss for words. Alan Jackson said my name… twice! I honestly don’t know what to say. I want to thank everybody in this room, the fans, every artist in this room.”
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Join Luke Bryan During His CMA Monologue

Luke Bryan opened his CMA Awards monologue joking that he isn’t a big CMA nominee this year saying, “I’m not bitter. I have won one or two CMAs, and some people say I have been robbed of a couple or two.” He then pointed to his wife in the audience saying, “Baby, you gonna stand?”
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Luke Combs’ CMA ‘Song of the Year’ Nominee Was A First

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” is nominated in the “Song of the Year” category at tonight’s (11/10) CMA Awards. The song marked a first of sorts, as Luke said during a quick interview after his CMA rehearsal yesterday (11/9). Combs said, “It’s the first song I wrote at me and...
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Says 2021 Tour Has Been The ‘Most Stressful’

Luke Combs was stunned after winning last night’s (11/10) CMA Award for “Entertainer of the Year,” and when he came backstage to talk to the press, he was focused on the many people in his life and career that made the honor possible. Luke said, “There has to be hundreds...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Gave Us Our First Look at Tim McGraw as ‘1883’s James Dillard Dutton

We can all breathe a sigh of relief now that we know that the modern-day Dutton clan is alive and (relatively) well. However, the biggest shock of the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere came in the form of a dream (or perhaps a vision) that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) had in a coma-induced state while recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fans were treated to their first look at Tim McGraw’s James Dillard Dutton, the OG Dutton patriarch who will be the protagonist of the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.
TV SERIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Taylor Swift Mashes Up Bruce and Bon Jovi at 2011 Jersey Gig

Taylor Swift emerged from a long performance hiatus on Saturday night when she inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she kicked off the night with a synth-pop rendition of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.” “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift said. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in...
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Win 2 Early CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney have won the CMA’s for “Musical Event of the Year” and “Music Video of the Year” for their duet “Half Of My Hometown” ahead of the awards show tonight (11/10), and Kenny took to Twitter to celebrate. Kenny posted to Twitter just moments ago, “Growing...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy