Watch: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Trailer

We are giddy that a new season of “Yellowstone” is almost here, but we are also pumped for its spinoff “1883.”. A big reason for the “1883” hype is the unique casting choices made for key characters in the show. Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the headliners in an outstanding cast. They will play James and Margaret Dutton, the lead characters in the prequel series. “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, a master of the modern-day western theme, will head the project. It is safe to say that McGraw and Hill are very much looking forward to their new challenge. Filming for “1883” is ongoing with Fort Worth, Texas serving as the backdrop. The country music superstars are loving life in front of the camera. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Faith Hill says working with Sheridan was a big draw for her and her husband. She says Sheridan strives to bring a feel of authenticity to everything he does and that is appealing to actors. It is very much the same for “1883.”

