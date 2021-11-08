CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Motorcyclist Arrested in Petaluma After Short Chase

ksro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who led police on a chase of 100 miles per hour in Petaluma faces evasion...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth II skips event after spraining back

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday skipped the Remembrance Day service, a tribute to British personnel who died during the war, because she sprained her back. Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that the 95-year-old queen would miss the highly anticipated event because of her recent injury. “The Queen, having sprained her...
WORLD
The Hill

Biden set for expansive virtual meeting with Chinese president

President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
City
San Rafael, CA
San Rafael, CA
Crime & Safety
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

Meadows comes under growing Jan. 6 panel spotlight

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsnationnow.com

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy