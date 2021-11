A big update has been released for Among Us by developer Innersloth that introduces roles, Cosmicubes, and more to the game. To start with, four new roles have been added that can be randomly assigned to players. Crewmates can find themselves as a Scientist who can see other player vitals at any time, an Engineer who can use vents, or a Guardian Angel who can protect crewmates from being killed. While Imposters can become Shapeshifters capable of disguising themselves as another crewmate.

