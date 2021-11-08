CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Morning Bulletin: Recapping an Exciting Friday Night Victory

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 7 days ago

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Men's Hockey Splits with Merrimack

Boston College took care of business on Friday, riding an early goal from rookie Mike Posma to earn a 4-1 victory over the Warriors in Lawler Rink. On Saturday however, Merrimack got their revenge, with Filip Forsmark hitting a one timer with four minutes left to earn the split with the Eagles. Boston College is struggling early in the season with a record of 5-4-1 (3-2-0 HEA), and will head to the road for two tough matchups this weekend. Boston College travels to UConn next Friday at 7 p.m. and UMass Lowell next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Locked on Boston College

On Friday, Boston College snapped their four game losing streak with a big win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Red Bandana game. The biggest story surrounding this game was the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who many thought wouldn't return this year. After lots of rumors and speculation throughout the day he returned, and helped Boston College's offense find it's mojo that it seemingly had lost. We talk all about this game with Mitchell Wolfe, including the resurgence of the offensive line, and a stout game from the defense.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Boston, MA
College Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Men S Hockey Splits#Merrimack Boston College#Warriors#Eagles#Umass Lowell#Bulletinbc
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
Yardbarker

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says Baylor's last-second field goal was poor sportsmanship

Oklahoma's undefeated season was spoiled Saturday with a loss to Baylor, and Sooners coach Lincoln Riley had a lot of issues with the way the game ended. After Baylor kneeled twice to run out the clock, fans of the team prematurely stormed the field with three seconds left. Riley sent his Oklahoma players to the locker room and was shown screaming at officials who told him to bring the Sooners back on the field for the final play. After a lengthy delay, Baylor opted against kneeling one more time and instead kicked a 32-field goal as time expired.
OKLAHOMA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Extreme Danger – Medical Device Found on Field During NFL Game

Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
179
Followers
763
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy