The chief love story of Bridgerton’s first season, and its various sexscapades, is undeniably what made it such a hit amongst Netflix fans. But it was only after the nationwide bingefest that lead actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, revealed he wasn't coming back for the next season. See, each subsequent season (which is greenlit all the way up to Season 4 thus far) will be adapted from the next book in Julia Quinn’s series (each about one sibling in particular). But fans are still holding out hope that Page will make a return in some capacity and, on that front, executive producer Shonda Rhimes is sharing some more honest thoughts on the possibility.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO