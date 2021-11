A rent-to-own agreement can be an alluring option for aspiring homebuyers who don't yet qualify for a mortgage. It's exactly what it sounds like: a two-step process in which you start off renting a place with the option to buy it later. First, you rent a house with a lease agreement for a period of time, with some of your monthly payment going toward an eventual down payment. Once the lease expires, you have the option to purchase the property. This is a strategy you might try in hopes that after several years of paying rent and saving for a down payment, a mortgage lender will find you a better credit risk.

