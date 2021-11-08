CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids Plans for Holiday Parade, Family Fun Day

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has announced plans for this year's holiday festivities. The 14th annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Family Fun Day is on Saturday, December 18th. Families are invited to the Sauk Rapids VFW on North Benton...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Kindness Shown In Princeton Warms Hearts Of Local Residents

I ran across this story on Facebook last week about an incident in Princeton recently, and I wanted to share it with you. "While driving home tonight, (November 9th, 2021) a car was stopped at 1st Street and the Rum River light with its hood up. My step-son Tanner, was with me and said, "Let's go find out if he needs help." (While many vehicles kept going). So I pulled around and stopped and asked the man if he needed help. The man stated that his car just suddenly stopped and wouldn't start.
1390 Granite City Sports

Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. The mall will open for Black Friday...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Rapids, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Find Out How You Can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ in St. Cloud

Do you remember holidays with your Grandparents? I sure do. I remember my Grandpa Harry and Grandma Irene, (who I lovingly called "Gramma Reen,) coming over to our house on Christmas Eve every year. They would sit on the couch and watch my little brother and me unwrap presents. I remember the smiles on their faces and jumping up into their arms or lap for a hug. I couldn't imagine my world without them in it during the holidays. I loved to watch them unwrap gifts from us too, because of the excitement and joy that I felt as a child, I was sure they felt as well.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
FERGUS FALLS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

10 Must-See Christmas & Holiday Attractions In Minnesota

As Thanksgiving approaches, it's time to start penning your Minnesota Christmas bucket list! There are so many great events that happen in our winter wonderland state and only a small amount of time to get it all done. If you're wanting to see the best that Minnesota has to offer, check out our list of 10 must-see Christmas & holiday attractions! 'Tis the season, central Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Santa Claus#Family Fun#Meat Raffle#Bingo#Sauk Rapids Plans#The Sauk Rapids Vfw#Coborn#Downtown Jingle Mingle
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
473
Followers
2K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy