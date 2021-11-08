CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Semi Overturns on Highway 10 Near St. Cloud, Detouring Traffic

By Lee Voss
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAUK RAPIDS -- An overturned semi is blocking traffic on Highway 10 near the Highway 15 interchange in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was eastbound at around 10:20 a.m. when it flipped and landed on its side. The crash resulted in debris...

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

