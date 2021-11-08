Badgers Men’s Hockey Settles For Split With Border Battle Rival Gophers

The Boston College men’s hockey team hit the road for two games in Vermont over the weekend and came back with three of a possible four points. They dropped the opening game on Friday 5-4 in overtime before coming back with a 3-2 win on Saturday night to improve to 4-3-1 on the season. We’re starting to get an idea of just what this team is going to look like with eight games in the books and there’s plenty that we can take away from this past weekend, so here are some final thoughts with Hockey East play now fully underway.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO