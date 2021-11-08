Badgers Men’s Hockey Settles For Split With Border Battle Rival Gophers

SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The Holy Cross men's hockey team fell to the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 4-1, on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena. Notre Dame (6-3-0, 0-2-0 B1G) and Holy Cross (1-7-1, 1-2-1 AHA) skated to a scoreless opening stanza, before the Irish tallied three goals in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. The Irish then closed out their scoring with another tally in the early goings of the third to push the score to 4-0. JuniorGrayson Constable scored the Crusaders lone goal of the game with just under five minutes left to play in the third to bring the final score to 4-1. Sophomore Jack Ricketts and senior Ryan Leibold each tallied an assist on the goal.
