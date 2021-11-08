CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badgers Men’s Hockey Settles For Split With Border Battle Rival Gophers

By Ryan Dickey
seehafernews.com
 7 days ago

The Badgers men’s hockey team had to settle for a split of the weekend home series...

www.seehafernews.com

buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit News

Big Ten announces Nov. 20 game times for MSU-Ohio State, UM-Maryland

Michigan State and Ohio State, potentially playing the Big Ten East football championship on the line, will kick off at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, the conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC, and be played in Columbus. Both teams are 8-1, with Ohio State still undefeated in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: CFB Team Connects On Insane Last-Second Hail Mary

Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ryan Day on Ohio State's final two games against Michigan State, Michigan: 'It is going to be a challenge'

Ohio State closes its season with matchups at home against Michigan State and at Michigan. Should it win those final two games and defend the Big Ten title for the fifth-straight season, the Buckeyes will head to the College Football Playoff for the third-straight year. That does not happen without wins in the next two games though, and coach Ryan Day knows his team has quite the challenge.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 college football teams after Week 11

Paul Finebaum joins SportsCenter every Sunday morning to provide his updated rankings of the top teams in college football. Following an exciting Week 11 slate of games, the SEC Network host gave us his updated top 4 rankings. As you can see below, he had Georgia and Alabama in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Crookston Daily Times

UMC Men's Hockey Splits Opening Weekend Against Jamestown

The University of Minnesota Crookston Club Hockey team opened its season this weekend at home with a split against the University of Jamestown. On Saturday, the Jimmies put on an offensive display, as they scored three goals in the first period, one in the second and two more in the third to seal the 6-3 victory.
CROOKSTON, MN
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey Weekend Thoughts

The Boston College men’s hockey team hit the road for two games in Vermont over the weekend and came back with three of a possible four points. They dropped the opening game on Friday 5-4 in overtime before coming back with a 3-2 win on Saturday night to improve to 4-3-1 on the season. We’re starting to get an idea of just what this team is going to look like with eight games in the books and there’s plenty that we can take away from this past weekend, so here are some final thoughts with Hockey East play now fully underway.
SPORTS
goholycross.com

Men’s hockey falls at No. 17 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The Holy Cross men's hockey team fell to the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 4-1, on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena. Notre Dame (6-3-0, 0-2-0 B1G) and Holy Cross (1-7-1, 1-2-1 AHA) skated to a scoreless opening stanza, before the Irish tallied three goals in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. The Irish then closed out their scoring with another tally in the early goings of the third to push the score to 4-0. JuniorGrayson Constable scored the Crusaders lone goal of the game with just under five minutes left to play in the third to bring the final score to 4-1. Sophomore Jack Ricketts and senior Ryan Leibold each tallied an assist on the goal.
NOTRE DAME, IN
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Men’s hockey enters league play this weekend

OSWEGO — After dropping both non-conference games over the weekend, the Oswego State men’s hockey team is beginning league play with road games on Friday and Saturday. The Lakers take on SUNY Potsdam before traveling to Plattsburgh State Saturday for the first two SUNYAC games of the season. Head coach...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's basketball hosts Concordia-St. Paul

The University of Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team opened their season with an 80-67 exhibition game win against the Concordia-St. Paul Bears at Williams Arena Monday night, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

