After a summer hiatus, inflation fears are back with a vengeance. Repeated high inflation prints seemingly support the doomsayers' case. To them, the Federal Reserve has already committed a serious "policy error"—a misreading of the data that will allow prices to spiral out of control. To complicate matters, politics is injecting itself in an uncomfortable way. A political decision is looming about Jerome Powell's reappointment—or replacement—allowing the topic of the Fed's political independence to cast a shadow over the inflation debate just as we approach a midterm election year.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO