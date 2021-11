For the first time in modern history, October is the highest-grossing month of the year at the domestic box office. Thanks to Sony’s comic book adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” Universal’s “Halloween Kills” and the Warner Bros. and Legendary tentpole “Dune,” the season that celebrates all things spooky and pumpkin spice has been livelier than most at local multiplexes. Through the 31st, October has generated $637 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to Comscore. Those ticket sales were enough to surpass July and its $583 million haul to become the biggest revenue-generating month of 2021.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO