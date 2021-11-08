CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle Hires Eddie Howe As Manager

RealGM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United has hired Eddie Howe as manager. Howe's arrival marks...

soccer.realgm.com

CBS Sports

Newcastle manager hunt goes on: Unai Emery rejects interest, stays at Villarreal; Eddie Howe being considered

Unai Emery has rejected the chance to become the next Newcastle manager, opening the door for former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe to take the helm at St. James' Park. Emery had been in advanced discussions with the Newcastle hierarchy over the past 48 hours with the Premier League club prepared to activate the $7 million release clause in his contract that would have secured his release from Villarreal. Talks advanced sufficiently that he broached potential targets for the January window to his prospective employees with reports in the north east suggesting that he could be in the dugout for Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Eddie Howe set to be Newcastle manager after reaching agreement over contract with St. James' Park hierarchy

Eddie Howe is set to be appointed as the next manager of Newcastle United, a source has told CBS Sports. Former Bournemouth boss Howe emerged as the favored candidate at St. James' Park following the collapse of talks over the appointment of Unai Emery. Barring any further 11th-hour hitches, he is expected to sign a contract through to the summer of 2024 though there is a break clause in the deal that can be activated 12 months earlier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Jack Wilshere backs 'great manager' Eddie Howe to be a success as Newcastle linked with two La Liga stars, including Manchester United target

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:. Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere has backed Eddie Howe to be a success at Newcastle United, calling him a ‘great manager’. Wilshere worked with Howe whilst at Bournemouth and he believes that the 43-year-old is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Steve Bruce
Person
Eddie Howe
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
SPORTS
RealGM

Barcelona Is Asking A Lot Of Club Legend Turned Novice Manager

There were other more important stories, a steady drizzle of incoming transfers and early rave reviews about his tactical genius, but the item I remember best from the summer when Pep Guardiola took over as Manchester City manager is that he outlawed pizza. In fact, this was barely a story, just something Gaël Clichy mentioned offhand in a press conference praising Guardiola’s firm leadership, but sometimes a stray detail takes on a life of its own, in this case because it was funny and spoke to Pep’s overbearing perfectionist streak. It seemed as if he would ban any and all fun, if that’s what it took to get his squad to play at the level he expected from them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Steven Gerrard Hired As Manager Of Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has been hired as manager of Aston Villa. Villa recently fired Dean Smith. "Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," Gerrard said of his appointment. "In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RealGM

Dani Alves Signs With Barcelona

Dani Alves has signed with Barcelona, becoming the first acquisition under Xavi Hernandez. The club said in a statement: "FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January."
SOCCER
The Independent

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley announces retirement

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has announced his retirement at the age of 34.Ledley, who made 77 appearances between 2005 and 2018, is Wales’ eighth-most capped player and played every game as the Dragons reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.He made nearly 550 career appearances in a 17-year senior career at CardiffCelticCrystal Palace Derby, Charlton Newcastle Jets and Newport, scoring 69 goals.Ledley helped Cardiff to the 2008 FA Cup final and 2010 Championship play-off final before moving to Celtic, where he won three Scottish league titles and a Scottish Cup.“I’ve had an amazing and wonderful journey but today...
SPORTS
The Independent

Football rumours: Man City told Dusan Vlahovic will cost them £70m

What the papers sayManchester City have been told they can sign Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. However, The Sun reports that they will have to pay £70million to get the 21-year-old.El Nacional say that Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and instead want his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires next summer.Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United, according to Todofichajes, with the the Old Trafford club prepared to pay the 80million euro release clause in his contract to beat Chelsea to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
