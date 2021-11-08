Newcastle Hires Eddie Howe As Manager

There were other more important stories, a steady drizzle of incoming transfers and early rave reviews about his tactical genius, but the item I remember best from the summer when Pep Guardiola took over as Manchester City manager is that he outlawed pizza. In fact, this was barely a story, just something Gaël Clichy mentioned offhand in a press conference praising Guardiola’s firm leadership, but sometimes a stray detail takes on a life of its own, in this case because it was funny and spoke to Pep’s overbearing perfectionist streak. It seemed as if he would ban any and all fun, if that’s what it took to get his squad to play at the level he expected from them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO