Today, To The Rescue!, a charming dog shelter simulator game developed by indie game studio Little Rock Games and published by Freedom Games, released for the PC and Mac platforms, and is set to release for the Nintendo Switch in early 2022. To The Rescue! allows players to experience the rewarding yet occasionally tricky job of running their own shelter. You play as the owner and caretaker of a dog shelter, where it is your job to care for the dogs by providing them with food, water, and medicine if they become ill. As your shelter grows, you will also meet many different breeds of dogs with unique personality traits and preferences.

