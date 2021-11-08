CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man arrested in robbery of 80-year-old man in wheelchair inside East Village building elevator

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4896GX_0cqCVbHR00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a man Sunday accused of following and robbing an 80-year-old man in a wheelchair inside his building elevator in the East Village, late last month.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. on October 28, at a residence in the vicinity of Avenue C and East 12th Street, officials said.

Ralph Williams, 50, who lives on East 13th Street, stopped the victim and asked him for a cigarette before following him into the lobby of his residence, and then into the elevator, officials said.

Once inside the elevator, Williams allegedly took out a box cutter and stole $60 from the man, according to the NYPD.

He turned himself in at the 9th Precinct stationhouse at 3:20 p.m. Sunday. He was charged with robbery and weapon and stolen goods possession, authorities said.

Williams has four prior arrests going back to 1985, all for robbery, sources told the Daily News .

Comments / 17

ShortySlim
6d ago

send his ass to jail for a long time. these thugs are doing to much. I wonder if he was be okay for someone do that to his Mother or Father or grandparents? the answer may surprise you

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Village#Nypd#The Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy