Man arrested in robbery of 80-year-old man in wheelchair inside East Village building elevator

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a man Sunday accused of following and robbing an 80-year-old man in a wheelchair inside his building elevator in the East Village, late last month.

The robbery occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. on October 28, at a residence in the vicinity of Avenue C and East 12th Street, officials said.

Ralph Williams, 50, who lives on East 13th Street, stopped the victim and asked him for a cigarette before following him into the lobby of his residence, and then into the elevator, officials said.

Once inside the elevator, Williams allegedly took out a box cutter and stole $60 from the man, according to the NYPD.

He turned himself in at the 9th Precinct stationhouse at 3:20 p.m. Sunday. He was charged with robbery and weapon and stolen goods possession, authorities said.

Williams has four prior arrests going back to 1985, all for robbery, sources told the Daily News .