Monday Morning Minnesota: This still exists edition

I’m going to start from a different place than my sage predecessors. I think we’ve seen what the Twins are thinking of the present, and essentially it’s the future. Let’s face it, if the Twins wanted to play for 2022 Mr. Berrios would still be on the roster. So I won’t be starting with a salary limit on the high end, such as 135 million. Nope, I think we’re going to try to stick to about 110, max. Further, I think the days of viewing a team as a 25 man entity with a starting lineup and a bench are just about over. Today’s game uses the entire 40 man roster as a pool, plus anything that falls out of the trees on the waiver wire. With that in mind I choose to put together a full 40 man roster, including the entire 40 man roster under my 110 million limit. Believe it or not, those league minimum salaries can add up and make a difference. I’m also not going to categorize by salary, instead I will indicate arbitration players (all of whom receive exactly what they were projected to get) by a A and contract players by a C. Everyone else gets league minimum. Welcome to the bigs, rookie, your pay day will have to wait.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO