CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Monday Morning Minnesota: This still exists edition

By Tawny Jarvi
Twinkie Town
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuess this exists again! The offseason is a time of eternal optimism, or at least, eternal relief from losing ever day. Still, if you are like me, you are hungry hungry hippos for baseball reading. So bring forth the links!. Previously on Twinkie Town:. Matt made the obligatory yearly...

www.twinkietown.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinkie Town

Let’s punt -or- We really don’t need starting pitchers, do we?

I’m going to start from a different place than my sage predecessors. I think we’ve seen what the Twins are thinking of the present, and essentially it’s the future. Let’s face it, if the Twins wanted to play for 2022 Mr. Berrios would still be on the roster. So I won’t be starting with a salary limit on the high end, such as 135 million. Nope, I think we’re going to try to stick to about 110, max. Further, I think the days of viewing a team as a 25 man entity with a starting lineup and a bench are just about over. Today’s game uses the entire 40 man roster as a pool, plus anything that falls out of the trees on the waiver wire. With that in mind I choose to put together a full 40 man roster, including the entire 40 man roster under my 110 million limit. Believe it or not, those league minimum salaries can add up and make a difference. I’m also not going to categorize by salary, instead I will indicate arbitration players (all of whom receive exactly what they were projected to get) by a A and contract players by a C. Everyone else gets league minimum. Welcome to the bigs, rookie, your pay day will have to wait.
MLB
Twinkie Town

Josh Donaldson & Luis Arraez—perception versus reality

In 2019, Luis Arraez burst onto the Minnesota Twins ballclub seemingly out of nowhere. In a relatively small sample size (366 PA), he posted impressive percentage stats: .334 BA, .838 OPS, 124 OPS+. His quirky mannerisms and personality instantly endeared him to fans (that he debuted in a 101-win season didn’t hurt either). On a team loaded with bomba-mashers, Arraez was often the spark that led to ignition.
MLB
Twinkie Town

2021 SBNation MLB offseason simulation: In which I get the band back together

John asked you all to channel your inner Falvey, last week. And over the weekend, I did the same. Most of our regular readers probably remembers how this works — Max, from our sister site Royals Review, convenes 30 baseball fans, and lets each GM a team. I’ve represented the Twins in this shindig for a few years now.
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals is inevitable

It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Joe Mauer
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Jim Kaat
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich People#Gm#The Atlanta Braves#Hof#Strib#Espn#Franchise Sports#Twins
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Clayton Kershaw News

It could be the end of an era in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball teams have until 5 p.m. E.T. on Sunday to make qualifying offers to free agents. The qualifying offer – a one-year deal for 2022 worth $18.4 million – is only available for certain free agents. If a player passes on a qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, their old team receives a MLB Draft pick compensation.
NFL
FanSided

MLB insider drops bombshell Yankees-Carlos Correa free agency report

The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

2 players the Yankees should consider trading this off-season

The New York Yankees have a busy off-season ahead of them, especially in the winter months. Given their significant needs at shortstop and in the starting pitching rotation, we can expect the front office to be active with an open checkbook. However, the Steinbrenner’s will once again be upset they...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy