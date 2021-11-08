CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Watch Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in Teaser for ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMyx3_0cqCSy9r00

Season four of Paramount Network’s drama Yellowstone premiered on Sunday with Kevin Costner leading the powerful Dutton family through its trials. The Duttons will get their own origin story in the upcoming prequel 1883 , which stars Tim McGraw , Faith Hill , Sam Elliott , and Billy Bob Thornton. The teaser for the new show also aired on Sunday.

Like Yellowstone , 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and looks back to a time in U.S. history of westward exploration and growth. The teaser features several scenes from the show that underscore the arduous journey to build a new life in unknown, unsettled territory. “The road west is filled with failures,” says one actor in overlaid dialog. The trailer features breathtaking vistas along with big drama, from houses burning and territorial battles to Wild West gunplay.

As previously announced, McGraw and Hill play James and Margaret Dutton, from whom Kevin Costner’s John Dutton is descended. Sam Elliott will join them as Shea Brennan, the leader of a group of people who leave Texas for new lives in Montana. Both McGraw and Hill have taken on acting roles in addition to their singing careers, with McGraw’s parts including The Blind Side and Hill appearing in The Stepford Wives . The cast also features Billy Bob Thornton, LaMonica Garrett, and Isabel May.

Yellowstone airs Sundays on Paramount Network. 1883 premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Steve Bannon Got Indicted. Trump World Got Put on Notice

Steve Bannon has been indicted by a federal grand jury with two counts of contempt of Congress. The charges stem from Bannon’s failure last month to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6. “Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘The USA Is a Radicalized Mess’: Trump Whines About Bannon Indictment

Almost two days after his close ally and former chief strategist was indicted, former President Donald Trump took to Twitter (through a spokesperson, the only way he can) to complain about it. “This country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also,” Trump said in a statement publicized by Liz Harrington on Sunday. NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also. If they would be so tough...
POTUS
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott & Tim McGraw Talk Rough Conditions of ‘1883’ Filming: ‘First Month Was Brutal’

While filming first-season episodes of 1883, cast members Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw talk about the conditions out there. According to an article from Entertainment Weekly, Elliott, who will play Shea Brennan, wears the same wool clothing over and over again. He spends a lot of time on a horse. But there were a number of steamy scenes, and don’t think it was romantic.
FORT WORTH, TX
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Shocks Fans With His Incredible New Look for '1883'

Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Tim Story
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
goodhousekeeping.com

'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Just Posted the Most Iconic Photo with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Kevin Costner has been traveling the U.S. with his country-rock band, Kevin Costner and the Modern West. Fans of his acting career may not know that Kevin is a singer-songwriter (he plays guitar too!). His band has been around since 2007, and in 2020, they released an album inspired by the show called Tales from Yellowstone, with 16 tracks mostly written from John Dutton's perspective.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Prequel#Paramount Network#Duttons#The Blind Side
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Releases Full Throttle Sneak Peek For The Rest Of Season 4

Buckle up. Last we saw, it wasn’t looking good for the Dutton family. We saw John Dutton (Kevin Costner) get shot up, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) get blown up, and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) get attacked by armed assailants in his office. Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) fell off a horse a gain, but that’s his own damn fault… And without getting into any spoilers, the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere was everything we hoped for and more. We got some answers, […] The post Yellowstone Releases Full Throttle Sneak Peek For The Rest Of Season 4 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV SERIES
Woman's World

See a Rugged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Transport Back to the 1800s for Their New Show

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new show is revealing a different side of the country duo. They may always look glamorous while performing on stage, but their latest adventure has them leaning into their grittier side. The longtime couple are starring in a new show together for the first time, and filming it was anything but an easy experience for the country superstars.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 & The Past 3 Seasons

‘Yellowstone’ returns for its highly-anticipated fourth season on November 7. If you need to get caught up on all things ‘Yellowstone,’ here’s how you can watch the previous 3 seasons and the upcoming season 4. Yellowstone is cable’s #1 for a reason. It’s that good. The past 3 seasons of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share the Difficulties of Filming ‘1883’ in the Middle of Nowhere [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the two main stars of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, but that doesn't mean they're living high on the hog on the set of the Paramount+ show. In fact, in a new interview in advance of the premiere, Hill admits that she's had to make do without any access to a proper bathroom in the arduous conditions in which they've been filming — and that's just the beginning.
MOVIES
KLAW 101

Wait … Mick Jagger as Monica’s Long-Lost Dad on ‘Yellowstone’?! That’s One Crazy Theory

Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 4 premiere is just around the corner, and fan speculation online has been feverish headed into the new episodes. In an interview with Taste of Country in the days leading to the new season, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille talks about the craziest fan theories she's seen and heard — including one particularly outlandish one that hits close to home.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Yellowstone: Season Five? Has the Paramount Network Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on Paramount Network, the Yellowstone TV show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham with Will Patton. Guests include Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy