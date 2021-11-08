PODCAST: Laser Stories (11/08/21)

So long, bad vibes—the dislike button has taken its final bow on YouTube after months of beta-testing where the Dislike count was hidden. In a video shared on November 10, Creator Liaison Matt Koval explained the company’s motivation behind this culture-shifting change, sharing that ultimately, “it’s much less likely to cause stress and embarrassment if the count isn’t visible to the public.” To be clear, the Dislike button isn’t going anywhere—it will remain. However, the Dislike counts will now be private. Those numbers can now be found inside Studio Analytics under the Engagement tab in the backend of your account. According to Koval,...

