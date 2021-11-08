Can You Guess California's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and if you're still trying to figure out what you'll be cooking for the holiday, Zippia conducted a study to find out every state's favorite Thanksgiving side dish.
"Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount," writes Zippia .
So what is California's favorite Thanksgiving side?
According to the study , it's mashed potatoes .
Here is every state's most popular Thanksgiving side:
- Alaska - Stuffed mushrooms
- Alabama - Sweet potato casserole
- Arkansas - White gravy
- Arizona - Mashed potatoes
- California - Mashed potatoes
- Colorado - Mashed potatoes
- Connecticut - Mashed potatoes
- Delaware - Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
- Florida - Rolls
- Georgia - Collard Greens
- Hawaii - Mashed potatoes
- Iowa - Green beans
- Idaho - Side salad
- Illinois - Mashed potatoes
- Indiana - Green beans
- Kansas - Creamed corn
- Kentucky - Hashbrown casserole
- Louisiana - Cornbread Dressing
- Massachusetts - Mashed potatoes
- Maryland - Collard Greens
- Maine - Stuffing
- Michigan - Rolls
- Minnesota - Charcuterie Tray
- Missouri - Charcuterie Tray
- Mississippi - Cornbread
- Montana - Turkey gravy
- North Carolina - Biscuit
- North Dakota - Fruit salad
- Nebraska - Crescent roll
- New Hampshire - Stuffing
- New Jersey - Stuffed mushrooms
- New Mexico - Side salad
- Nevada - Mashed potatoes
- New York - Sweet potatoes with marshmellows
- Ohio - Green beans
- Oklahoma - Baked potato
- Oregon - Mashed potatoes
- Pennsylvania - Stuffing
- Rhode Island - Glazed Carrots
- South Carolina - Collard Greens
- South Dakota - Baked Sweet Potatoes
- Tennessee - Hashbrown casserole
- Texas - Creamed corn
- Utah - Rolls
- Virginia - Macaroni and cheese
- Vermont - Macaroni and cheese
- Washington - Roasted Vegetables
- Wisconsin - Baked potato
- West Virginia - Rolls
- Wyoming - Baked potato
