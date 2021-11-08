Mick Jagger Praises Måneskin After Vegas Performance: 'Great Night'

Photo: Getty Images

Måneskin has secured another exciting co-sign from one of rock music's biggest icons— Mick Jagger .

On Saturday (November 6), Måneskin opened for The Rolling Stones during their tour stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the show, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winners took to social media to gush about the memorable experience.

“What a night, thanks [The Rolling Stones] – best memory of all time,” the band wrote alongside a photo taken backstage with Jagger.

Fans of the group, which consists of Damiano David , Victoria De Angelis , Thomas Raggi , and Ethan Torchio , flooded the comments section with supportive messages. "I am so proud," one fan wrote. "New level, guys! Congrats!" another added.

The night got even more thrilling for Måneskin and their fans when Jagger posted his own photo with the band, praising their performance. "Great night in Vegas," he wrote.

Jagger isn't the first rock icon to co-sign Måneskin. They've also gotten the seal of approval from Iggy Pop when they collaborated on the track 'I Wanna Be Your Slave.' For Måneskin, these experiences mean the world to them.

“It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us. It was touching seeing him sing ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly,” the band said of the team-up. “We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

With their breakout hit 'Beggin' still taking over , it won't be long before other legendary artists come knocking on their door.