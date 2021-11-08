CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Pays Tribute To One Of Her 'Gorgeous' & 'Iconic' '90s Looks

By Kelly Fisher
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Shania Twain shared polaroid photos taken on the set of one of her most famous music videos — and fans are impressed.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” released in 1997, quickly becoming one of the biggest hits on Twain’s Come On Over album. Twain took to her social media channels to share throwback photos that captured her “iconic look.” The country giant credited fashion designer Marc Bouwer with the idea to add the leopard-print hood, hailing it “just gorgeous and an iconic look.⁠” Bouwer responded: “Love styling and doing the costumes for this video! One of the most iconic videos I’ve ever done! 😻😻😻😻😼” And, of course, fans gushed over the “iconic,” “beautiful” look from the polaroid photos.

Twain recently said “Happy Birthday” to Come On Over , which released on November 4 in the late 1990s. The album was “the best-selling country music album, and the best-selling studio album by a female act,” Twain said on the anniversary of its release. Along with “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” Come On Over introduced “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “You’re Still The One,” “Honey, I’m Home,” and other tracks that have remained fan favorites for decades. Earlier this year, Twain also nodded to her signature look in the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” music video by rocking the “ same outfit, 20 years apart .” Check out her stunning “That Don’t Impress Me Much” photos here :

Comments / 1

