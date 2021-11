Direct connector precast beams are being installed at the four flyovers connecting the Hwy. 249 tollway with the Grand Parkway in Tomball. To install the temporary beams and towers, there will be multiple road closures, officials said. The Harris County Toll Road Authority project will add connectors in four directions: heading north on the Hwy. 249 tollway to eastbound and westbound on the Grand Parkway and going eastbound and westbound on the Grand Parkway to southbound on Hwy. 249.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO