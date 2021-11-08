CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate crisis sneaks up on Connecticut

By Conner Caridad
UC Daily Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northeast might not be able to recognize the growing threat of climate change like the rest of the United States, according to natural resources professors at the University of Connecticut. UConn professor Mike Dietz, Ph.D., who teaches courses in water quality management, explained how recognizing dangers as “enormously...

just Rosy
7d ago

this is no longer climate change, it's climate catastrophe, humans are going extinct willingly. wonder why people are not aware? watch the news! Main stream media does not talk about the disasters everywhere. All the news stations are bought to you by the drug companies and the military industrial complex. The US military is the biggest polluter in the world, think bombs are eco friendly? What about the burning of toxic waste? Wake up ! Who pays the media you watch? Independent media covers the real issues. It's not our cars causing the issues alone, that's nothing compared to the factories and military. Plastic is oil, make companies stop using plastic, we must speak up and quickly

New Connecticut partnership aims to 'make a difference' in opioid crisis


As climate change arrives in Connecticut, coastal towns face a precarious future

GROTON, Conn. — Along the banks of the Mystic River in Groton, Zell Steever points to landmarks he doesn’t expect to survive climate change. A row of buildings across the water. A gleaming new structure at the end of Gravel Street. Handsome clapboard houses with wide lawns, many dating back to the mid-19th century. All are in danger, says Steever, a white-bearded environmentalist who chairs Groton’s resilience and sustainability task force.
The Essential Workers of the Climate Crisis

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. After storms and other climate disasters, legions of workers appear overnight to cover blown-out buildings with construction tarps, rip out ruined walls and floors, and start putting cities back together. They are largely migrants, are predominantly undocumented, and lack basic protections for construction work. Their efforts are critical in an era of increasing climate-related disasters, but the workers are subject to hazards including accidents, wage theft, and deportation. “Right now, there is a base camp for the National Guard; FEMA officials in Louisiana are staying in hotels,” Saket Soni, the founder of the nonprofit group Resilience Force, tells Sarah Stillman. “But the workers who are doing the rebuilding with their hands are sleeping under their cars to protect themselves from rain.” Stillman travelled to Louisiana, to the parking lot of a Home Depot, to report on Soni’s effort to organize and win recognition for these laborers as a distinct workforce performing essential work. “These years ahead,” Stillman notes, “are going to bring more brutal hurricanes, more awful floods, more terrifying wildfires and heatwaves—more than any of us is really prepared to handle. . . . And what’s at stake is not just these workers’ fates but also our collective shared survival.”
This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
