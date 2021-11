Senior captain of the Fairfield University field hockey team Malen Iglesias has played an integral role in the success of the team this season. So far, the team has an overall record of 10-7. After wrapping up their regular season with two final games on Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, the team will be participating in the Northeast Conference championship during the first weekend of November after winning the regular season title 5-0 at Merrimack College. The Stags remain 6-0 in conference play.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO