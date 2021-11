Chloe Bibby goes up for a shot during Maryland women’s basketball’s 125-33 win over Georgian Court on Nov. 4, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Maryland women’s basketball has had half a year to stew over its loss to Texas in last year’s Sweet Sixteen. Now, for the first time since that fateful day in San Antonio, it will play a game that counts when they tip off against Longwood on Tuesday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO