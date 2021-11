PHILADELPHIA - For the second-straight season, the Temple field hockey team will face off against the No. 1 seed at the BIG EaST Tournament. The Owls will see No. 8 Liberty for the second time this season on Friday, Nov. 5 in the semifinal round of the tournament with the winner to play either No. 2 UConn or No. 3 Old Dominion in the championship game on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO