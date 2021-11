Boston College women’s hockey took down Maine on Saturday afternoon in an uneven single-game matchup. The Eagles prevailed over the Black Bears, 5-3, at Kelley Rink. The No. 5 Eagles kept their undefeated season alive with this game that was put away very early on. The Eagles are now 6-0-0 overall and 4-0-0 in Hockey East play after this contest. These two teams have not matched up since before the pandemic, in a two-game series with one win apiece.

