Mental Health

Take a break for your mental health

By Annie Granlund
southernminn.com
 7 days ago

This past year has been hard on all of us. We are all still living through a pandemic that has affected everyone in some way. Trying to find our way back to normal has been a hard task, but trying to even understand what our normal is anymore has brought a...

www.southernminn.com

metrofamilymagazine.com

Making a Merry Holiday: Setting boundaries to preserve your families mental health

The holiday season can evoke feelings of sipping warm drinks by the fire, reuniting with loved ones and opening gifts. But for families who already juggle a lot of responsibilities throughout the year, the holiday season can also bring an added layer of anxiety, stress and even depression. In the quest to “do all the things,” people may find their holidays not so merry and bright after all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
benefitspro.com

Your top performers may be experiencing mental health challenges and not know it

Amid chronic worker shortages and increasing rates of employee burnout, labor participation rates are threatened and employers are challenged to retain top performers. Employees, meanwhile, are continuing to struggle with the unique challenges of working through the pandemic and have begun to ask for, and expect, more from their employers. Many companies have responded by providing broader benefits offerings. But more specifically, quality science-backed support for employee mental health is now critical to attract and retain top talent. But some needs — especially those of high-performing individuals — can easily go unnoticed and untreated.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
pghcitypaper.com

Community members gather to break the stigma of mental health through storytelling

Pittsburgh community organizer and activist Miracle Jones was only four years old when she started blaming herself for something that was clearly out of her control. Jones had asked her family to go out for ice cream, and on their way there, the sheriff stopped her family’s car and took away her father for six months, causing her to convince herself for years it was all her fault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thezoereport.com

The Therapist-Approved Way To Protect Your Mental Health From Urgency Culture

Modern society's fast-paced, digital-driven culture can leave many feeling like they need to respond to texts and emails immediately or that they must achieve all of their goals by, like, yesterday. And this underlying sense of urgency can really take a toll on one’s mental health over time. According to Dr. Kevin Gilliland, a licensed clinical psychologist, while technology has enhanced lives in many ways, it is partly to blame for the increase in anxiety and depression cases considering many carry around a connection to work (via phones) everywhere they go. Still, it's not so much the constant presence of phones, but rather that many haven’t been taught how to deal with urgency culture properly. "As humans, we struggle sometimes to develop a strategy that helps us manage our life regardless of what the world is doing," says Dr. Gilliland.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Mental health patient made to sleep overnight on hospital floor: ‘Animals are treated better’

A patient suffering a mental health crisis was made to sleep overnight on the floor of an NHS hospital because it had no spare beds, The Independent has learned.On Sunday, Mr Ben Ashcroft was given a mattress on the floor at Barnsley Hospital where he had been admitted after waiting for 36 hours at a different mental health hospital.He described the situation as being “treated like a prisoner”, adding: “An animal is treated better than this. I’m poorly and you think this acceptable to put me in room like this. This all I have in room. Rather be in prison.”Mr Ashcroft...
MENTAL HEALTH
