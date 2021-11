What you can do for your garden right now so you’ll have the prettiest yard in the Spring. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Autumn is the perfect time to start planning and planting spring bulbs, perennials and more before winter sets in. The cooler temperatures are easier on both plants and gardeners, but the soil is still warm enough to allow roots to grow until the ground freezes. Pests and disease problems also fade away in the fall. Plus, the late season is often bargain time at garden centers that are trying to sell the last of their inventory before winter.

