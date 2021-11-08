CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter to the editor: Right to vote is core of democracy

Missoulian
 7 days ago

Senate Republicans are striking at the core of our democracy through their repetitive assaults on our freedom to vote. Our right to vote is at the core of our democracy. Every registered voter participates in our democracy. Without our votes,...

missoulian.com

Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Separate your voting decisions from your health decisions

Last month’s numbers for COVID deaths show an alarming trend along political party lines. Nationwide, in counties that voted for Trump in 2020, there were three times the number of COVID deaths (25 per 100,000) as there were in counties that voted for Biden (7.8 per 100,000). The death tally gap between party lines has grown faster in October of this year than in any month up to this point, and October was the fifth consecutive month with a widening gap.
ELECTIONS
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Benefits of infrastructure bill huge

We read today that Congress has passed, and the President has signed, an infrastructure bill. It will provide for construction and reconstruction projects all over the country, making the country safer, enabling 21st century technology (e.g. broadband, charging stations) and generating high-paying jobs for millions. A coalition of progressive and conservative lawmakers supported and worked out the details. It won't be cheap, but it's something the nation not only can afford (it's spread out over 10 years and costs a small fraction of 1% of the GDP) it's something we have to have. The benefits to Montana and the rest of America will be huge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sun-Journal

Sen. King talks voting rights, state of democracy at Brunswick senior college

A Brunswick-based senior college hosted Sen. Angus King on Friday for a virtual discussion on voting rights and the state of democracy. The class presentation with the independent senator comes shortly after a bill introduced in part by King — the Freedom to Vote Act — was blocked from proceeding to debate in a partisan senate vote. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, another piece of voting rights legislation King co-sponsored, was also blocked in the senate on Wednesday.
BRUNSWICK, ME
The Blade

To the editor: Voting rights, free speech under attack

In this season of dark shadows and gray skies, the weather is not the only thing for us to fear. There is a strong political howl out there that threatens each and every one of us no matter who we vote for. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is a strong proponent of trying to prohibit certain Americans from voting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Ochenski lacks knowledge

In his latest attack on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), George Ochenski demonstrates how little he knows about both the legislative process and the real work of conservation. The BCSA is the latest in a long line of efforts to find common ground, support local economies and permanently protect...
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Murkowski voted to convict Trump. Now she'll run against a candidate he backs

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial last February, announced Friday she is running for reelection. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump on charges of insurrection, and the only one seeking reelection next year. It is one example of the ways she has at times bucked her party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Opposition to Nevada Democrats’ proposed congressional and state legislative district boundary lines came on strong Saturday as lawmakers held the first public hearing and received direct input on the political maps that could be used in elections for the next decade. The proposed congressional and state legislature maps were heard in a joint committee hearing […] The post Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme appeared first on Nevada Current.
POLITICS
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
Deseret News

One of Mitt Romney’s arguments against eliminating Senate filibuster? Donald Trump could be elected president in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney is defending the Senate filibuster as Democrats look to eliminate or find ways around the rule that continues to blunt their agenda. And one of the arguments the Utah Republican uses against the idea is the “reasonable chance” that Donald Trump could be elected president and Republicans could control both houses in Congress in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

