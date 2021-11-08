Fatal Crash Investigated On Jersey Shore

A fatal crash is under investigation on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. Saturday along Jackson Mills Road near the I-195 overpass and Harmony Road in Jackson, police said. The driver had driven off the roadway, they said.

Patrol officers found a 2009 Ford Ranger occupied by an unidentified man had crashed in a wooded area.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Jackson Mills Road.

For unknown reasons the vehicle struck a guardrail in the area of the interstate overpass and then continued, traveling off the road before going into the wooded area and striking some trees, police said.

The 28 year old male driver was unrestrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment but police were told that he passed away during the evening.

The crash is being investigated by Patrol Officer Stephen Cilento of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have any additional information for this incident is asked to contact him at 732-928-1111 .

