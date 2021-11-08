CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Best Arkansas beers, bars and booze

By Arkansas Times Staff
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 7 days ago
Here are the results of our semiannual readers survey of the top bars, beers and booze in Arkansas. Elsewhere, read about Arkansas distilleries and how local brewers are taking advantage of the seltzer boom. BARS. Best Bar. Four Quarter. Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, The Hillcrest Fountain, Town...

Arkansas Times

Oaklawn hosting the All-In Steak Showdown this weekend

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs is hosting a Steak Cookoff Association steak (and frog leg) cook-off this weekend on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20. Contestants have until Friday at noon to register for four different cook-off competitions, which include cash prizes of up to $1,000. The...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Times

Big Bad Breakfast coming to West Little Rock in early 2022

Little Rock’s breakfast game is about to get bigger and badder. Big Bad Breakfast — founded in Oxford in 2008 by chef and author John Currence, a New Orleans native and James Beard award winner — has become a staple in Oxford and beyond, known for its high-end, decadent breakfast fare. Arkansas Times editor Lindsey Millar visited the Oxford location on a road trip with his wife this past summer and considered his breakfast there the highlight of the trip. Millar ordered the Creole omelette, which he said was “impossibly fluffy and filled with ‘all of the chef’s favorite ingredients’: shrimp, andouille sausage, onions, tomatoes and cheddar and topped with tomato gravy and green onions.” The ingredients and execution, he said, “were just about flawless.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

More LR 2050 predictions

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. A host of hopeful predictions. Little Rock’s population will reach 350,000. We’ll have elevated rail transit from East Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

A survey of Arkansas’s distilleries

Much has been written about Arkansas-made beer. We know all the brewers, and we understand the basic process of making ales and lagers. The explosive growth of the state’s beer industry has been well documented, and its people are constantly celebrated. Yet, distilled spirits made in Arkansas are still a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Arkansas brewers know, real men drink hard seltzer

It may not be fair that the alcohol we choose sends a message about who we are, but there’s no getting around it. People are going to make assumptions based on what’s in your cup. Boxed wine is for fun moms, Coors Light is for depressed middle-aged men, vodka with Red Bull is for douchebags. Clever marketing capitalizes on these correlations and keeps them intact.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
