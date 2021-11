Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is currently on trial for homicide over the shooting of three people at a protest against police brutality in the city of Kenosha on 25 August 2020.The rally against injustice that took place that night was organised in solidarity with a local Black man, Jacob Blake, who had been shot and left paralysed by a white police officer two days earlier following a confrontation after his SUV was stopped.That incident had further inflamed tensions at the height of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted last summer in cities across America and around the world in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO