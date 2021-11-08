CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regeneron ‘antibody cocktail’ helps prevent COVID-19, trial results show

By Fareeha Rehman, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Phase 3 trial results by biotech company Regeneron showed its new drug provides long-term protection against COVID-19.

A single dose of the antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% during months 2-8, according to results released Monday. Previously published results already showed its effectiveness within one month of getting the injection.

Regeneron said none of the participants who were injected with a single dose of the ‘REGEN-COV’ antibody cocktail were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the eight-month trial run in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, six people in the placebo group were hospitalized with COVID-19, the results revealed.

“These results demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection, a result particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised,” said Myron S. Cohen, M.D., who leads the monoclonal antibody efforts for the NIH-sponsored COVID Prevention Network.

U.S. allows foreign tourists with proof of vaccination, COVID test

Participants in both the placebo group and the test group were allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the first month, Regeneron said, but the number of people vaccinated was balanced: 34.5% of the REGEN-COV group and 35.2% of the placebo group received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by the end of the eight-month trial.

Regeneron said its drug is not authorized as a substitute for the vaccine, however.

REGEN-COV currently has emergency use authorization in the U.S. to treat people who already have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and are at high risk of more serious consequences from the COVID-19 infection. It’s not authorized for people who are already hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the company.

The Food and Drug Administration has agreed to review applications for the antibody cocktail and is expected to take action in April 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

