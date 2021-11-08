CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THIS WEEK’S HIGHWAY 62 CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 7 days ago

Caltrans will continue roadwork on Highway 62 this week. Beginning today, (November 8), through Wednesday, November 10,...

z1077fm.com

wxerfm.com

HIGHWAY 67 PROJECT WRAPS UP THIS WEEK

A months-long reconstruction of Highway 67 between Plymouth and Kiel wraps up this week. The Wisconsin DOT announced that it removed detours this past Friday, opening the entire route to through traffic for the first time since September 15th. The project to resurface the road and replace a bridge and a culvert began May 24th.
PLYMOUTH, WI
York News-Times

Highway 34 is almost done, possibly to be open this week

YORK – It’s possible that both lanes of Highway 34 will be opened soon, maybe even by the end of this week. The Highway 34 reconstruction project from Highway 81 to the Henderson Spur is a state project and does not involve the county in any way. However, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim gets weekly updates from the state, as the project does have an impact on local motorists and the county’s nearby roads which have been getting higher traffic counts since the project began many months ago.
#Caltrans#Yucca Mesa Rd
seaislenews.com

Park Road, Central Avenue Under Construction This Week

There will be road closures and detours this week on Park Road while curbs and sidewalks are being upgraded prior to paving. Motorists should observe all detours. In another road project, a contractor will be milling and paving Central Avenue this week from 69th to 84th Streets. There will be...
TRAFFIC
newscenter1.tv

SDDOT officials provide update on area construction projects

RAPID CITY, S.D. — An update tonight from the South Dakota Department of Transportation on two major road projects, one is in the home stretch. The projects are the Omaha and Deadwood Avenue Construction, and Interstate 90, Lacrosse Street intersection. First DOT says the Lacrosse project should be completed in...
RAPID CITY, SD
WTVQ

UPDATE: Rescheduled construction for new lanes in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update. Construction of new lanes is rescheduled for the intersection of Westbound Mercer Road to Northbound Greendale Road/KY 1978. According to KYTC, the first phase of work included the removal and rebuild of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Bakersfield Californian

Stockdale Highway at North Stine Road faces construction closures

The city of Bakersfield announced the closure of Stockdale Highway at North Stine Road beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17. The construction will continue for three weeks from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday night. Residents can detour through using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed through Oak Street and California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 50 Construction In Sacramento Completed Ahead Of Schedule

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roadwork that impacted drivers in midtown, downtown and East Sacramento was completed ahead of schedule Sunday. For the past several days, the N Street on-ramp to Business 80 — including connector ramps from southbound Business 80 to west and eastbound Highway 50 — have been closed to repair the worn down roadways. The work included grinding, paving and improving a bridge deck. Angela DaPrato with Caltrans says the construction was only part of a $4.5 million project that expected to be complete by December. The ramps reopened Sunday night. “So we are looking good right now. Everything is on target,” DaPrato said. Bob Zee often walks near the N Street on-ramp. He’s watched the congestion from the roadwork over weekend. “It was really busy around here for a while,” he said. “That ramp was closed, yeah, it was very inconvenient.” The improvements come on the heels of President Biden signing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to help improve roads, bridges and waterways.   He appreciates the focus on improving roads for the safety of all travelers. “Not just the roads but other infrastructure, you know — sewer pipes and everything under the roads and stuff like that,” he said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hopewelltwp.org

PSE&G Construction in the Township for the week of November 1

PSE&G is actively working overhead and underground in Hopewell Township. Below is the traffic plan for the week of November 1, 2021:. PSE&G is paving Carter Road beginning at Cherry Valley Road. Paving will follow along Carter Road and will conclude at Cold Soil Road. Paving is scheduled to continue through the end of the week, weather permitting. The work area will be closed to local traffic, however, residents within the work zone will have access to their driveways. All other vehicles will be directed to follow the detours. Be aware of, and look for, signs indicating road closures and detours in the area.
HOPEWELL, NJ
thevistapress.com

I-15 / SR 78 Direct Connectors Project Fall Updates

I-15/SR 78 Managed Lanes Direct Connectors Project. Thank you for your continued interest in the I-15/SR 78 Managed Lanes Direct Connectors project. Caltrans, SANDAG, and the City of San Marcos are proud to be making progress on an important project within the cities of Escondido and San Marcos that will:
SAN MARCOS, CA
St. Augustine Record

ST. JOHNS COUNTY TRAFFIC ALERT: Your guide to this week's road construction and lane closures

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through Nov. 5. I-95: Nighttime lane closures from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday for rumble strip and pavement marking installation. Nighttime lane closures at State Road 206 and at U.S. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday for road work.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
CBS Denver

Snow In The Mountains A Welcome Sight For Some, A Travel Mess For Drivers

VAIL PASS, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow started falling on Wednesday and dropped a surprise several inches across the high country. Around Summit and Eagle counties, that snow continued to fall consistently Thursday night. (credit: CBS) In the Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne areas, Thursday’s snowfall was slow to accumulate on the highway, but higher up on Vail Pass it created rough travel conditions. Sporadic gusts of wind created issues with visibility and the accumulating snow made for icy roadways. (credit: CBS) Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Colorado State Patrol Closed I-70 westbound near Vail Pass for a multi-vehicle crash at milepost 186. While it was only about 40 minutes before it reopened, vehicle travel speeds began to significantly slow, reinforcing the slick travel conditions. The snow continued to fall after 6 p.m. with passenger vehicle traction laws and commercial vehicle chain laws in full effect at Vail Pass.(credit: CBS) While the new snow means slower traffic and backups on I-70, it’s welcome news for the ski areas with Vail and Breckenridge set to open Friday. It’s still early season but both are currently reporting above-average snowpack.
TRAFFIC
KTVZ

ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 1-5

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation's Region4 construction update for the week of Nov. 1-5. The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
z1077fm.com

HWY 62 CONSTRUCTION THIS WEEK

Caltrans will continue roadwork on Highway 62 this week. Beginning today, (November 1), through Thursday, November 4, crews will be working on installing the loop signal sensors and utility poles at various intersections. Construction will be going eastbound from Kickapoo Trail to Yucca Mesa Rd between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westbound, in the same location, work will take place between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. where crews will be grinding and paving.
TRAFFIC
Hastings Star Gazette

Construction on Highway 316 in Hastings complete, road is now open

The major road work on Highway 316 is complete and crews are in the process of removing all of the closure and detour signs between Tuttle Drive, Highway 61 and the surrounding areas. There will be minor work to be completed in the Spring that will include items like final...

