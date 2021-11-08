THIS WEEK’S HIGHWAY 62 CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roadwork that impacted drivers in midtown, downtown and East Sacramento was completed ahead of schedule Sunday. For the past several days, the N Street on-ramp to Business 80 — including connector ramps from southbound Business 80 to west and eastbound Highway 50 — have been closed to repair the worn down roadways. The work included grinding, paving and improving a bridge deck. Angela DaPrato with Caltrans says the construction was only part of a $4.5 million project that expected to be complete by December. The ramps reopened Sunday night. “So we are looking good right now. Everything is on target,” DaPrato said. Bob Zee often walks near the N Street on-ramp. He’s watched the congestion from the roadwork over weekend. “It was really busy around here for a while,” he said. “That ramp was closed, yeah, it was very inconvenient.” The improvements come on the heels of President Biden signing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to help improve roads, bridges and waterways. He appreciates the focus on improving roads for the safety of all travelers. “Not just the roads but other infrastructure, you know — sewer pipes and everything under the roads and stuff like that,” he said.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO