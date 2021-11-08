1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized After North Versailles Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead and four others were taken to the hospital after a crash in North Versailles.

In one vehicle, the North Versailles police chief said a passenger died and two others were taken to the hospital. In the other, a mother and child were hospitalized, the chief said.

The four people in the hospital are listed in stable condition, police said.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene of the crash on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard and Maryland Avenue, capturing video of an extremely damaged car.

Crews had the road blocked off, but it has since reopened.

Allegheny County Police’s homicide unit was called to the scene as well as the reconstruction unit.

There’s been no word on what led up to the deadly crash.

