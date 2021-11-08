CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"DJ Nailz" Nixon

insideradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“DJ Nailz” Nixon joins Radio One hip-hop/R&B “Power 107.5” WCKX Columbus as APD/midday host....

www.insideradio.com

Radio Online

WCKX/Columbus Names Marc ''Nailz'' Dixon as APD/Middays

Radio One appoints Marc "Nailz" Dixon as midday host and Assistant Program Director for WCKX (Power 1075/1063) in Columbus, beginning November 8. Dixon started his radio career at WPYO/Orlando as an intern and worked his way up to hosting the station's night show, before moving to nights at sister WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami. In October, 2016, Nailz returned to Power 95.3 as morning host and later as host of afternoons.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Marconis: Bryan Broadcasting Wins Big, WTOP Nabs Sixth N/T Station Award.

It may not have had the usual glitz and glamour of the live awards ceremony at the annual Radio Show, but this year's virtual reveal of 2021's Marconi Radio Award Winners still packed plenty of surprises, with lots of stations and personalities taking trophies home for the first time, and others adding to their collection of Marconis over the years.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Chris Cardenas

Chris Cardenas joins Townsquare Media as Assistant OM for the company’s six-station Boise cluster, which includes country “WOW 104.3” KAWO. He also will host afternoons for hot AC “Mix 106” KCIX. “I want to extend a special thanks to [OM] Chris Pickett, [Brand Leader, CHR and HAC] Cat Collins, and...
CELEBRITIES
#Dj#Cox Media Group
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
Variety

Gavan O’Herlihy, Chuck Cunningham in ‘Happy Days,’ Dies at 70

Gavan O’Herlihy, best known for playing Richie and Joanie Cunningham’s disappearing brother Chuck on “Happy Days,” has died. He was 70. O’Herlihy died in Bath, England on Sept. 15, his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy, confirmed to Variety. A cause of death was not disclosed, but his brother confirmed that it was not COVID-19. After making an appearance on an episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1973, O’Herlihy broke out on “Happy Days” as Chuck, the eldest Cunningham sibling. Chuck was a high school jock and was almost always seen carrying a basketball. He was played by three different actors — Ric Carrott...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Does Kenneth from 90 Day Fiancé have an ex-wife? His family explored

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 is airing in 2021. The spin-off show follows the journeys of couples who have met online and want to make their relationships work even though they live miles away from each other. The Other Way spin-off show sees the US-based member of the couple head to their partner’s country.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
wfav951.com

9-Year-Old Trampled At Astroword Dies

Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old who was on life support days after being trampled at Astroworld has died. Ezra's dad Treston Blount told ABC13 that his song was a huge fan of Travis Scott, saying, “He was so stoked. He was ready to go.” The death toll from the concert is now 10.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideradio.com

Steve Somers Final Show On New York’s ‘The Fan’ Set For Friday.

In early October Steve Somers, who has been with WFAN New York since its debut as a sports-talk station under Emmis ownership in 1987, announced on his late-night program that he would be stepping down. That day has come, as the last remaining original host of the pioneering sports station...
ENTERTAINMENT

