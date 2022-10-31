Choosing whether or not to invest in one of the best gaming PCs during Black Friday gaming PC deals is a decision that's haunted many PC gamers. However, given that some of the best graphics cards for gaming are much more readily available and will most likely start to get a lot cheaper, getting a pre-built machine with an elusive 30 series GPU might get you a lot of value for money.

The PC market has shifted somewhat in 2022. Not only has the GPU shortage finally given way as the pandemic has become a smaller and smaller thing in our rear-view mirror, but the prices of the best SSDs for gaming have also been coming down of late. With that in mind, it's a great time to be looking for a gaming PC.

There are many different gaming PC brands on the market right now, so we've got you covered below by breaking down some of the major players, taking a look at some current deals, and advising you which models are worth paying particular attention to.

If you're more interested in building your own PC, you might want to take a look at our Black Friday SSD deals page, or our Black Friday GPU deals page.

Which gaming PC should you buy on Black Friday?

With so many gaming PC prebuilt options on the market right now, it can be confusing to know what to look for on Black Friday, especially if you're looking for your first gaming PC. That's why you'll find a few of our favorite models below. These have, historically, offered fantastic value for money as well as being high-quality machines in their own right.

If you're brand new to the world of gaming PCs, your best bet is to do some research. Component language can be quite daunting, and awfully confusing for newcomers. If you read up on what the various parts and specs are first, you'll most likely be armed with better knowledge for what to look for come Black Friday.

(Image credit: Acer)

Excellent value but might be difficult to find

CPU:: Up to Intel Core i9-12900K | GPU: : Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 | Memory:: Up to 64GB DDR5 RAM | Storage: : Up to 2x 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSDs; 2x 3TB HDD

Exceptional build quality Ease of upgrading Futureproofed Some configurations are hard to find Can get a little loud under stress

Our current top pick for the best gaming PC is the Acer Predator Orion 7000. It has a thoughtful design for upgrading, a powerful build and is most definitely futureproofed for years to come. There was nothing we could throw at this machine in testing that it couldn't handle, providing 100+ FPS at 4K and 1440p resolutions.

While we don't necessarily expect something this good to see massive discounts for Black Friday, we do suggest making a note of it since it's our top pick. If you keep scrolling down this list, you'll also find the Orion 3000, which provides the same sort of designs at a much more affordable (and readily available) builds.

(Image credit: Dell)

Alienware Aurora

All-in-one premium PC gaming at a price

CPU: Up to Intel Core-i9 12900KF / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | GPU: Up to Nvidia RTX 3090 | Memory: Up to 64GB DDR4 RAM | Storage: Up to 1TB NVMe SSD / 1TB HDD

Great performance for the money Regularly on sale / discounted Lots of customization options Can get quite expensive Plastic chassis

Alienware has made some of our favorite gaming PCs in recent years, including the Alienware Aurora line which has recently received an upgrade thanks to the Alienware Aurora R13 with Intel specs and the Ryzen-powered Alienware R14. That means older models should drop in cost for Black Friday, so we're expecting the excellent Alienware Aurora R12 (Intel) and Alienware Aurora R10 (Ryzen) - two of our favorite gaming PCs on the market right now - to hit some record lowest-ever prices. Fingers crossed, anyway.

Over at Dell at the moment, we're seeing huge discounts on the Alienware Aurora R12; many models featuring 11th-generation Intel CPUs and RTX 30 series graphics cards are hitting their most aggressive price points of the year. For example, right now you can get your hands on an Alienware Aurora R12 configuration complete with an RTX 3060 Ti for just $1,371.99 (reduced from $2,000) which is its historic lowest ever price. And although we've seen several Alienware gaming PC models reach some of their lowest prices of the year in the Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek sale , we're anticipating even lower rates on the day itself.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Omen 25L / 30L

Affordable power from a trusted brand

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9-10900K / AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | GPU: Up to RTX 3090 24GB | Memory: Up to 64GB DDR4 RAM | Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD

Competitively priced Readily available Powerful and compact Small interior makes upgrading challenging

The HP Omen line of prebuilt gaming PCs is one of the more readily available ranges from major online retailers, as well as one of the more competitively priced models in comparison to some PC manufacturers at the moment.

Currently, at Amazon, you can get yourself an HP Omen 30L RTX 3060 gaming PC for only $1,479.07 , a variant featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU and a 1TB SSD. Similarly, on the cheaper end of things, you can pick up an HP Omen rig with a GTX 1660 Super and a 10th generation i5 for just $1,285 . What's more, HP Omen gaming PCs are plentiful at both Best Buy and Walmart as well, and while they're mostly budget models, they're a good shout if you've been after an affordable gaming rig from a trusted retailer.

(Image credit: N/A)

The best mid-range Acer option

CPU:: Intel Core i7-10700 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Memory:: 16GB DDR4 HyperX Fury @ 2,666MHz | Storage:: 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Fantastic 1440p performance Reasonable price Easy to upgrade Some components are on the cheaper side

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 was our number one rig of the year during the 2021 Hardware Awards . This is because of its affordable price point, respectable specs, and easy upgrading potential. It's also one of the more easily available gaming PCs, and one of the cheaper models available from major retailers to feature an RTX 3070 GPU or above.

It's currently available at LaptopsDirect in the UK, retailing for £999.97 for a variant featuring an 11th generation i5 CPU and an RTX 3060 GPU. With that in mind, we're hoping to see more configurations go on sale for Black Friday this year, and if they do, they're definitely worth a look.

Where to look for a boutique-built gaming PC on Black Friday

Certain retailers, such as Newegg (in the US) and Ebuyer (in the UK) sell their own in-house gaming PCs, which are sure to be deeply discounted on the day based on the deals weve seen previously. These are the ABS and AlphaSync lines respectively, though we've seen Skytech and iBuyPower hit historic low prices around this time period in the past, too, just to name a few.

(Image credit: Newegg)

ABS Master / Gladiator

Two popular ABS configurations that you can pick up from Newegg are the Master and Gladiator builds. The main difference between the two is the GPUs used, as Master units tend to be a little more budget-friendly and Gladiator machines are aimed more at the enthusiast level.

Fortunately, regardless of preference, deals are commonplace and offer exceptional value on rigs with in-demand GPUs selling at aggressive price points. What's more, consumer parts are used here, such as G.Skill TridentZ RGB RAM (the best RAM for gaming ) and Corsair power supplies, so upgrading and replacing parts as you go is far easier than it would otherwise be in manufacturer-made machines (Alienware, HP, etc.).

ABS Gladiator | $3,300 $2,899.99 at Newegg

Save $400 - This is one of the lowest ever prices that we've come across on an RTX 3080 PC and exceptional value for money in the high-end market. View Deal

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

iBuyPower

iBuyPower is one of the more prevalent names in the PC gaming scene, and because of this fact, machines are available at Amazon , as well as Best Buy , Walmart , and other major online retailers.

Because of the sheer amount of options available on the online market at the moment, it's a little challenging to nail down specific models to watch out for, but generally, Amazon hosts some of the most aggressively priced machines for your money.

iBuyPower Trace MR | $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Considering the power output of this rig, the asking price is certainly justified. It's one of the lower rates on a gaming PC running an RTX 3060 Ti at the moment, and sure to power through your game library for years. View Deal

(Image credit: Skytech)

Skytech Gaming

Skytech has some of the more stylish-looking custom-built machines, as well as some of the more competitively priced rates on mid-tier and high-end gaming PCs from major retailers.

While it has a presence on Amazon , we think that Best Buy is the best retailer to pick one up, as the prices are far fairer overall.

Skytech Chronos Mini | $900 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - It's one of the lowest ever recorded prices on the Skytech Chronos Mini, and it goes to show that budget gaming PCs can pack a punch, too, especially given the specs involved. View Deal

(Image credit: Ebuyer/AlphaSync)

AlphaSync

Ebuyer's AlphaSync custom-built gaming PCs feature some of the most aggressive UK price points given the hardware inside, with deals frequently appearing.

What's more, Ebuyer is currently honouring a Black Friday price match guarantee, so anything you buy this side of the Winter sales event is price-protected; if it gets any cheaper on the day, you'll be refunded the difference, so you can buy with full confidence.

AlphaSync Diamond | £1,100 £959.99 at Ebuyer

Save £140 - simply put, you can't build an RTX 3060 PC for the same amount of money. This is the lowest recorded price on a build of this spec and an exceptional power-to-performance ratio for anyone wanting Full HD and QHD gaming. View Deal

Take the portable route for less this month with the Black Friday gaming laptop deals , and upgrade your current display at a reduced rate in the Black Friday gaming monitor deals .