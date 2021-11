Just wanted to alert you to some interesting info posted on Loyalty Lobby. As we all know, the Capital One Venture X Rewards credit card launched last week to much fanfare. I was a bit mixed on the card but could see if working great for some, and the approval odds have been better than expected. One of the better perks was Hertz President’s Circle status for Venture X cardholders. A link went live for cardholders to upgrade themselves to top tier Hertz status. But it appears, at least for the time being, that it is working even for non cardholders. I have no idea how long this will last or if it will stick but give it a try and see!

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 HOURS AGO