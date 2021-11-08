CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: BREEDERS’ CUP THE BAD AND GOOD OF RACING

By Frank Vespe
theracingbiz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend’s Breeders’ Cup was the sport of Thoroughbred racing writ small. The humans at the top screw it up, and the horses redeem it. Lather, rinse, repeat. By the end of Friday’s races, San Diego’s pitchfork purveyors were sold out, and the barbarians were at the gate. And with...

www.theracingbiz.com

Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Breeders' Cup 2021 Entries: Lineup Odds and Predictions for Friday Races

One of the most lucrative weekends in American horse racing starts Friday, with the Breeders' Cup set to kick off with a five-race slate that will see $7 million in prize money on the line. While the Breeders' Cup Classic and Dirt Mile will take place Saturday, Friday's schedule is...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

No race-day meds, strict whip rules at Breeders’ Cup

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — All 14 Breeders’ Cup races this weekend at Del Mar will be run without race-day medication. It’s an expansion from last year, when races for 2-year-olds in the world championships prohibited the antibleeding medication Lasix on race day. Jockeys will have to follow strict whip rules enacted in California last year that limit how many times they may strike their horse. The most scrutinized trainer at the two-day event is Bob Baffert. In order to participate, he agreed to unprecedented screening and testing of his eight runners at his own expense. It’s the result of Baffert having five medication violations in the last year.
DEL MAR, CA
theracingbiz.com

LISTEN: OFF TO THE RACES LIVE BREEDERS’ CUP SATURDAY

Fingers crossed, our group of handicappers will arrive Saturday morning off a big night of picking winners on Breeders’ Cup Friday. If so, that’ll give them some added ammunition to attack Saturday’s monster card. Some questions that we’ll ponder on Saturday’s Off to the Races:. Can Maryland-bred Knicks Go –...
SPORTS
thelines.com

2021 Breeders Cup’ Juvenile Odds, Post Positions, Race Breakdown

The beauty of betting early: gamblers may find the short-priced stars of next year’s Triple Crown season at today’s longshot in the $2 million TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile odds. The richest two-year-old race in North America starts at 7:50 p.m. Friday at Del Mar in California. It is a major...
DEL MAR, CA
New Jersey Herald

Breeders' Cup Classic 2021: Betting guide, predictions for $6 million race

It’s difficult to remember a more intriguing Breeders’ Cup Classic, and that’s saying something given the season-ending storylines that always seem to emerge when the best-of-the-best gather each November. There’s clearly a wealth of talent in the field at Del Mar with contenders like Knicks Go and Essential Quality, with...
SPORTS
thelines.com

2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds: The Favorite Has Never Won A 1 1/4-Mile Race

Welcome to the long-awaited summit. The $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. The Super Bowl of thoroughbred horse racing delivers a highly-anticipated matchup Saturday at 8:40 p.m. ET from Del Mar in California. 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic odds show a handful of strong contenders. Stars from two separate circuits converge for...
SPORTS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Corniche leads Bob Baffert triple play in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile race

Bob Baffert will send out three horses Friday in the $2 million Juvenile on opening day of the 38th Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, but Corniche, a $1.5 million yearling purchase, will draw most of the attention. Baffert is in search of his record-setting fifth victory in the Juvenile, and...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Letruska carrying hopes of Mexico in Breeders’ Cup race

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Fausto Gutierrez is at his first Breeders’ Cup with the best horse he’s ever had in his stable. The trainer is expecting big things from Letruska. The 5-year-old mare is the early 8-5 favorite in the $2 million Distaff on Saturday at Del Mar. Letruska has won six of seven races this year, with her only loss by a head. Gutierrez is Mexico’s best-known trainer. Letruska began her racing career in Mexico, winning her first seven starts. She’ll be competing in the Breeders’ Cup about 40 miles north of the Mexican border, carrying her nation’s hopes with her.
DEL MAR, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Breeders’ Cup: Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi wins two races

Flip a coin when deciding which was more surprising Saturday at Del Mar — Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi winning two Breeders’ Cup races or his 5-year-old mare, Marche Lorraine, scoring a shocking 49-1 upset in the $2 million Distaff. The Distaff, traditionally one of the most formful of the Breeders’...
DEL MAR, CA
nbcsportsedge.com

Examining Key International Prep Races for 2021 Breeders' Cup

NBC Sports is your hub for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup, which will take place from November 5-6, culminating with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, which airs live on NBC. Find out more info here. Here is a deep dive into nine key international prep races, focusing on the horses...
SPORTS
104.5 The Team

Travers Winner Has Good Shot to Win Breeders’ Cup Classic

The Super Bowl of Horse Racing is this Saturday and the community is abuzz with excitement. Travers winner Essential Quality has been extremely impressive and we asked our racing analyst John Pricci who he likes in the race. For the full analysis of the weekend, listen to the interview above. For his thoughts on Essential Quality, read an excerpt about below!
SPORTS
Coast News

Inside Information: Breeders’ Cup the Super Bowl of horse racing

The race is billed as an international event. Starting in 1984, John Gaines’ idea of a championship day of racing came to fruition at the now-defunct Hollywood Park in Inglewood (now SoFi Stadium). One afternoon 37 years ago, no one could ever have imagined that a special commemorative day of...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Layden: Horse racing seeks to show its best face at the Breeders’ Cup

It’s tempting this week in advance of the Breeders Cup on Friday and Saturday at Del Mar to announce in a stentorian voice that racing is once again presenting a signature event while “in crisis.” After all, the sport’s preeminent trainer – and its only genuine celebrity – is competing under harsh (and appropriate) security restrictions while also fighting in court to keep possession of last year’s Kentucky Derby trophy and to preserve his right to stall space at several of the most important racetracks in America. Historic legislation passed to bring order to the sport is being challenged in court by multiple racing bodies. And at least 16 horses have died in the last two meets at Santa Anita – 12 last spring and four this fall – more reminiscent of the dark winter of 2019 than last fall’s cleansing meet, in which there were no deaths at all.
ANIMALS
101 WIXX

Horse racing-Knicks Go dominates field to win Breeders’ Cup Classic

(Reuters) -Knicks Go took the early lead and never let up in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday, winning the $6 million showpiece in Del Mar, California, in dominant fashion. Jockey Joel Rosario piloted the Whitney Stakes winner through a speedy nine-horse field to deliver trainer Brad Cox his first...
DEL MAR, CA
UPI News

Turf races dominate Breeders' Cup World Championship program

DEL MAR, Calif., Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championships have attracted a record 56 international entries for the two-day event that opens Friday at Del Mar in California, the track built by Hollywood stars and dubbed "Where the Turf Meets the Surf." That Bing Crosby anthem...
SPORTS

