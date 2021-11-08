Sniteman Pharmacy Named Number One in J.D. Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction for Chain Pharmacies

An online pharmacy, also known as a post-paid pharmacy, is a pharmacy that operates via the Internet. It delivers prescriptions to customers via mail, delivery companies, and via an online pharmacy web portal. This type of pharmacy delivers prescription and non-prescription medications through a variety of channels, including the Internet, or in person. There are many types of Internet pharmacies; some offer free delivery of prescription medication, while others have a subscription scheme for physicians’ prescriptions. The terms and conditions of online pharmacies differ from one company to another.

