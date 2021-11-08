CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State Trooper Shoots, Kills Man During Struggle In Moving Vehicle In Union Township

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyFBY_0cqCDnND00

UNION, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man in Lebanon County after a struggle inside the man’s moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order.

Authorities say while troopers tried to arrest 40-year-old Andrew Dzwonchyk, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it. The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser.

He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The name of the trooper who shot Dzwonchyk was not disclosed.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

Police Identify West Mount Airy Fire Victims As 70-Year-Old Elaine Morris, 7-Month-Old Ren Fields

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 70-year-old woman and baby boy were killed in a fire in West Mount Airy, authorities said Saturday. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue. Police later identified the 70-year-old as Elaine Morris and the 7-month-old as Ren Fields. Crews were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday. About 45 firefighters responded to the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue. Firefighters say Fields and Morris were found on the second floor of the home. Morris was pronounced on the scene, but Fields was taken to the hospital, where he did not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police In Wilmington, Delaware Investigating 2 Suspicious Deaths

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in the McDaniel Crest section of Wilmington, Delaware are investigating the deaths of two people who were found deceased inside a home on Saturday. Officers were called to the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue after someone called authorities about the mail at a residence starting to pile up on the front doorstep. All of the windows and doors were locked at the house, so officers had to force their way into the home. Once inside, they located two people who were deceased. The investigation is still active and there’s no threat to the public, police say. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact police.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Pleasantville, New Jersey, Police Say

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Pleasantville, New Jersey early Saturday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced. The shooting occurred at 914 Atlantic Avenue around 9 a.m. Officials say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The shooting is being investigated by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville police department. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the ACOP Major Crimes Unit officer at 609-909-7666 or go to the ACOP’s website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

3 Separate Philadelphia Shootings Leave 2 Men Dead, Another Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday night have left two men dead and another injured, police say. As of Sunday night, there have been more than 475 people murdered in Philadelphia in 2021, according to the latest data provided by the police department. A man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed inside a deli in South Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of South Broad Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:26 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot once in the left side of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Union County, PA
City
Jonestown, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Trooper, PA
Union County, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice In Germantown After Breaking Into Home, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 58-year-old man was shot twice after he broke into a home in Philadelphia’s Germantown section on Sunday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Newhall Street around 4:30 p.m. The 58-year-old broke through a rear window at the home on Newhall Street and was shot in the right shoulder and right thigh, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition. Police say an arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fight Outside Center City Hookah Lounge Ends With Two Men Shot: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Center City on Monday. Police say the two men started fighting outside a hookah lounge at 12th and Locust Streets just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man shot in the leg and back and a 25-year-old man was also shot in the leg. Police say one of the men has a permit to carry. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lyft Driver Carjacked By 2 Armed Men In Quiet Bucks County Neighborhood, Police Say

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Lyft driver was carjacked in his driveway in a quiet Bucks County community. It happened in the early morning hours on Bowman Drive in Lower Southampton Township. The crime has neighbors on alert and police increasing patrols. Police say the victim is a Lyft driver. They say this all happened as he was coming home for the night. An armed carjacking caught residents off-guard in a quiet Lower Southampton neighborhood. Investigators say two men targeted a Lyft driver as he was coming home for the night on Bowman Drive. They say as the Lyft driver was getting out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Ap#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#The Associated Press
CBS Philly

Crews Still Searching For 2 Missing Boaters In Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A frantic search. Crews are still looking for two missing boaters lost in the Delaware River, but emergency teams had to pack up at sunset for safety.  On Sunday afternoon, New Jersey State Police along with first responders from Camden, Gloucester, and Cape May counties searched the Delaware River and its shoreline near Red Bank park for two missing boaters who went under Saturday and never resurfaced.   According to officials, a recreational boat started taking on water just before 3 p.m. Saturday, sending all three passengers on board into the water. “One boater yesterday was pulled out of...
DELAWARE, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Abducted, Robbed In Philadelphia’s Crescentville Section After Returning Home From Parx Casino

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 46-year-old man was abducted from his home and robbed early Sunday morning in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section, police say. The incident took place at 600 Adams Avenue around 1 a.m. Police say when the man arrived home from Parx Casino, he was met by three masked men outside of his house. The men then grabbed him, placed him in the back of a U-Haul van, and took him to a basement tied up in an unknown location. While in the basement, police say, the men repeatedly asked where the 46-year-old hid his money inside his home. According to police,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Al Sharpton, Activists Join in Call For Justice In New Castle County Police Fatal Shooting Of Lymond Moses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of a man shot and killed by New Castle police 10 months ago were joined by activists on Saturday as they continue to demand more about the officers involved in the death of 30-year-old Lymond Moses. Moses’s family has several lawsuits pending due to this incident, but they say they’re still no closer to justice. “Say his name, Lymond Moses, say his name, Lymond Moses,” activists chanted. A call for justice loved ones and activists say is nearly 10 months in the making. “All events like this for me is bittersweet because I have to keep reliving the...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Bensalem Man, Matthew Lavender, Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Connection To Woman’s Overdose Death

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 25-year-old Bensalem man has been arrested and charged in connection to supplying fentanyl that led to a woman’s overdose death in July. Matthew Lavender was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and other charges, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Lavender was arranged and sent to the Bucks County County Correctional Facility and bail was set at $1 million. Lavender’s arrest follows an investigation by Bucks County officials that began with the overdose death of 25-year-old Nikki Lee Silva in July. Investigators determined that Lavender was the person who supplied the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police: 6 People Shot In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Sunday has left one man in critical condition and five others injured, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of North Howard Street. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the upper right side of his chest, according to police. He was transported to Episcopal Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition. A 50-year-old man was shot once in the left side of his face, police say. He was also transported to Episcopal and placed in stable condition. Both the 20-year-old and 50-year-old were transported to Temple University Hospital by private medics for further treatment, according to officials. Three women — two 48-year-olds and a 22-year-old — were also shot. The last victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot once in his right foot. All four of these victims are in stable condition, police say. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Car In Trenton, Officials Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Trenton Thursday night, according to police. The incident happened on Route 129 and Lalor Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Details are limited at this time, but the man driving the car involved stayed at the scene. The crash is under investigation
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire In Colwyn, Delaware County Displaces 17 People

COLWYN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators are still searching for the cause of a two-alarm fire in Colwyn, Delaware County that damaged three homes. The fire started in the 400 block of Colwyn Avenue before 9:30 a.m. Friday. CBS3 has learned 17 people are displaced by the flames. The Red Cross is assisting them. Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects Fire 11 Shots At Unmarked Philadelphia Police Car, Officer Hurt During Ambush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for two suspects who Philadelphia police say ambushed officers, firing 11 shots at an unmarked police car and injuring an officer inside. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday, near 30th and Dauphin Streets, in the Strawberry Mansion area. The incident unfolded when plainclothes officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically and tried to pull over the vehicle. The suspects turned near Dauphin Street, and that’s when the department said one of the suspects opened fire right at the unmarked car, hitting the vehicle 11 times. Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 the injuries to the officer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Larry Krasner Expected To Provide Updates Regarding Attempted Murder Case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide an update on an attempted murder case along with providing an update on the weekly gun crimes in the city. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to announce update in attempted murder case, provide weekly gun crimes update Who: District Attorney Larry Krasner, ADA Chesley Lightsey, ADA Deborah Watson-Stokes, and Myra Maxwell When: Monday, Nov. 15 Time: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above and on your streaming device through CBSN Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com or updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Community Members Continue Search For Missing 10-Year-Old Qadr Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search continues for missing 10-year-old Qadr Williamson. Community members went looking for clues Saturday, convinced someone saw something when the child went missing along a busy Lincoln Drive. Three weeks after Qadr went missing, there’s still no word on what could’ve happened to the 10-year-old. “All I really want is for her to come home,” Musa Bey, Qadr’s godfather, said. It was Oct. 21, a Thursday morning at Glen Echo Road and Lincoln Drive, about a block from her home, where police say her foster mother last saw her. “Her last sighting supposedly was her coming to this particular corner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Stabbed In Abdomen In Feltonville, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was stabbed once in the lower left abdomen in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section early Saturday morning, police say. The incident occurred on the 4600 block of Palethorp Street just after 4:30 a.m. The victim was transported to Einstein in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition. No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy