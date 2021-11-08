Pennsylvania State Trooper Shoots, Kills Man During Struggle In Moving Vehicle In Union Township

UNION, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man in Lebanon County after a struggle inside the man’s moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order.

Authorities say while troopers tried to arrest 40-year-old Andrew Dzwonchyk, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it. The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser.

He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The name of the trooper who shot Dzwonchyk was not disclosed.

