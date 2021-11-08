Gerrit Cole named AL Cy Young finalist

The 2021 season may be one that the Yankees and their ace Gerrit Cole would rather forget. It was perhaps the most frustrating of his career for Cole, but the bottom line is that despite controversy, injury and struggles, he was still among the best in baseball. That was confirmed Monday night when Cole was announced as one of the three finalists for the American League Cy Young.

Cole, Blue Jays lefty Robbie Ray and White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn were the top three vote getters for the Cy Young in the American League as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Cole’s 2021 may be best remembered for the struggles, the controversy and how it ended. After a brilliant start interrupted by becoming the poster boy for MLB’s crackdown on illegal sticky stuff, Cole battled back to be among the top pitchers in baseball. He dealt with a bout of COVID-19 and then had a left hamstring issue that cut one of his September starts short. He ended his year walking off the mound at Fenway unable to get the Yankees through the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game.

Still, the 31-year-old was 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA. He struck out 243 over 181.1 innings in 30 starts this year. He ranked third in the majors in strikeouts and third in the AL in ERA.

But it’s unlikely Cole will finally win a Cy Young. He’ll probably have to settle for his fifth top-five finish. The closest Cole has ever come to winning was after a career year in 2019, when he recorded a mind-blowing 326 strikeouts over 212.1 innings with the Astros. He finished second, however, to his teammate Justin Verlander.

And obviously Cole didn’t have as dominant a year this season, though it certainly began that way.

In his first 11 starts, when he pitched to a 1.78 ERA, allowing 14 earned runs and five home runs, he struck out 97 and walked just nine.

Then, came MLB’s crackdown on illegal sticky stuff pitchers were using to get a better grip and shape pitches better. Twins slugger Josh Donaldson publicly singled him out as a pitcher whose spin rate dropped dramatically after MLB signaled their intentions to go after cheating pitchers by suspending several minor leaguers. In the next ten games, Cole allowed 31 earned runs, including 12 homers. He struck out 32 and walked eight.

Cole admitted that it was a time of adapting and adjusting for him and had a disastrous moment where he could not or would not clearly answer whether or not he had ever used Spider Tack. Over his next 10 starts, Cole pitched to a 4.68 ERA with 79 strikeouts, 19 walks and 12 homers in just 59.2 innings pitched. After three good starts in August, Cole began to struggle again. In September, over 33.1 innings pitched, he allowed 19 earned runs, including six homers.

Cole, who allowed the third most home runs of his career this season (24), was hit hard in 2021. He was among the bottom 22% in max exit velocity and bottom 15 in barrels.

Cole already lost the Players’ Choice Most Outstanding Pitcher in the AL award, which is voted on by his peers this season. That went to Ray, who is expected to win the Cy Young. Ray led AL pitchers in ERA (2.48), strikeouts (248), WHIP (1.04) and innings pitched (193.1). He was second in batting average against (.210), behind the Astros’ Lance McCullers.

The Yankees should get some hardware this week. They had their first Gold Glove winner in five years when Joey Gallo won the AL Gold Glove for right field. They also have five finalists for the Silver Slugger: DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Gallo. Those winners will be announced Thursday night.