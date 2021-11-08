CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lion Spotted In Area of Homes, School In Fort Collins During Early Morning

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Department tweeted Monday a mountain lion was seen near Mathews Street and Tulane Drive early in the morning. This was in the area of homes, as well as an elementary school.

RELATED: Ring Camera Shows Mountain Lion Walking Up Onto Fort Collins Front Porch

“Please be aware of your surroundings in that area and keep an extra eye on small pets & children. If the mountain lion is sighted, you can contact [Colorado Parks & Wildlife,” the police department tweeted in part.

CPW says a Fort Collins police officer watched the mountain lion run across the road.

CPW responded to the Fort Collins PD tweet and also shared advice to anyone who encounters a mountain lion.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion in Fort Collins can call the police department’s non-emergency line at 970-472-4300 to make a report.

See more tips about mountain lion encounters from CPW in another recent mountain lion sighting CBS Denver reported on .

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Teenagers To Be Tried As Adults In 2020 Deadly Arson At Denver House

DENVER (CBS4) – After a day long preliminary hearing a Denver District Court Judge ordered two teens to be bound over for trial as adults on all counts in an arson case. Five Senegalese people died and three others escaped from the fire. Kevin Bui (left) and Gavin Seymour (right) (credit: Denver) There was little doubt from the beginning the deadly Aug. 5, 2020 fire on Truckee Street in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood was deliberately set. The question was how to find who did it. Security camera video from a neighbor captured the hooded, masked suspects and a car. Police went to work...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

18-Year-Old Killed In Shooting On East 33rd Place In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday night, Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly shooting. No arrests have made as of Monday morning. According to the Aurora PD press release, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 13000 block of East 33rd Place, where they learned an 18-year-old man who had been shot was already taken to the hospital by a friend. The victim later died of his injuries. Police are still working to determine what led to the deadly shooting. Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once he’s been identified and next-of-kin has been notified. There is no information about possible suspects at this time. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. NEWS RELEASE: Man Dies After Being Shot on East 33rd Place #APDNewshttps://t.co/Tvi39EnqyM pic.twitter.com/gLgMFuxPrL — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy At Times But Mild Before An Abrupt Change Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Some morning clouds made for a beautiful sunrise on Saturday in many parts of the state. A few of our CBS4 viewers emailed us pictures of the gorgeous colors. Saturday’s sunrise in Longmont. (credit: Joe Alsko) A strong jet stream will be in the region this weekend and that means we will have periods of strong and gusty wind. Some of the strongest gusts will be in the northern mountains where exposed passes could clock speeds in excess of 45 mph. Saturday’s sunrise in Fort Lupton. (credit: Dale Hostetter) Lower elevations will see occasional gusts between 25-35 mph, especially near the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Happening This Week: Denver Will Climb Into The Top 5 List Of Latest First Snowfalls

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been five years since Denver had to wait this long for the first snowfall of the season. In the year 2016 the city recorded 1.7 inches of snow on November 17. Right now we have a slight chance for a rain-snow mix in the forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. If a tenth of an inch of snow can accumulate at Denver International Airport during this storm, the city will officially have the first snowfall of the season and we’ll be tied at either 3rd or 4th place. If the airport does not pick up any measurable snow from the approaching storm then we’ll have a very high chance of establishing a new first place on the list of all-time latest first snowfalls. The current record holder is Nov. 21 during the Dust Bowl year of 1934. Computer forecast models show the potential for a few fast-moving disturbances over the upcoming weekend but nothing significant in terms of a large and organized storm system. It has been over 200 days since Denver last recorded snow. Ironically, Denver’s first snow of the season last year fell on Sept. 8, which tied for the second earliest on record.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspects Kevin Bui, Gavin Seymour Appear In Court For 2020 Denver Fire That Killed 5 People

(CBS4) – Two teens accused of setting a house on fire and killing five people in a Denver community were in court Friday. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence for them to head to trial. In August 2020, a fire at the Green Valley Ranch community in Denver killed couple Djibril and Adja Diol and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadijaand from Senegal. Another woman and her infant daughter were also killed. The fire surged late in the night. Three others had to jump from windows to escape. MORE: Arson Victim Remembered As Ambitious, Honored With CSU Engineering Scholarship Djibril and Adja...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Head-On Crash In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police say a crash killed one man and left two others seriously hurt. Officers responded to the area near 56th Avenue and Sand Creek Drive South, near the Interstate 270 and Interstate 76 interchange. (credit: CBS) They say the crash happened at around 3 a.m. A blue Ford Ranger was heading east when, police say, it collided a 2010 gold Mercedes sedan which was heading in the opposite direction. Two men in the pickup were taken to the hospital where one later died. The driver of the Mercedes was seriously hurt. Investigators say they’re looking into whether some type of impairment was a factor. The victims have not been identified.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Snowless In Denver: Fingers Crossed We Can Muster Up Some Flakes Tuesday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been more than 200 days since Denver last saw a measurable snowfall at Denver International Airport. The city typically gets the first measurable snow of the season in the middle of October. The storm track so far this year has been coming from the northwest, which favors the northern and central mountains. Some of Colorado’s ski resorts have already picked up over 30 inches of snow since October. (source: CBS) As a result of the very dry weather the drought has expanded across Colorado with some parts of the Front Range back into the severe category. There are a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

