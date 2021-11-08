CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

University of Louisiana System naming NSU president – live!

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 11:23 a.m. they went back into executive session. They...

www.natchitochestimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizmagsb.com

UL System board meet to select next NSU president

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System is holding a special meeting next week to interview Northwestern State presidential search finalists and select the next president. The meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and streamed live on the UL System YouTube Channel. Candidates’...
COLLEGES
Kingsport Times-News

Marcus Jones named NSU's new president

BATON ROUGE, La. - Marcus Jones has been named the new president of Northwestern State University. The University of Louisiana Board meeting in Baton Rouge approved the appointment Monday. Jones has an extensive academic, business and legal background, having served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
929thelake.com

Louisiana College in Pineville to Be Renamed ‘Louisiana Christian University’

A Louisiana university is getting a name change. Louisiana College in Pineville is in the process of being renamed "Louisiana Christian University." Louisiana College President Rick Brewer made a proposal to both the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees and the full board of Trustees of the school to rename the institution. The Executive Committee fully supports the name change.
PINEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Natchitoches Times

NSU president finalists named

The Northwestern State Presidential Search Committee has voted unanimously to name two finalists to present to the full Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. The finalists are:. •Marcus D. Jones, Interim President, Northwestern State University. •Kim M. LeDuff, Vice President, Division of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs...
COLLEGES
utv44.com

University of South Alabama names Jo Bonner as new president

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees selected Jo Bonner to be the next university president Wednesday. Bonner is a former Congressman and current Chief of Staff to Governor Kay Ivey. Former president Dr. Tony Waldrop retired this summer. RELEASE FROM USA:. Former Congressman Jo...
MOBILE, AL
apus.edu

American Public University System Appoints Dr. Katherine Zatz as Acting President

American Public University System (APUS) today announced that Dr. Wade T. Dyke will be leaving APUS as President to pursue a new endeavor and that Dr. Katherine Zatz, the former Chairwoman of the APUS Board of Trustees, has been appointed Acting President, effective November 4, 2021. A nationwide search for a permanent replacement is being launched.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu
WTVQ

Campbellsville board names Samford dean as university’s 12th president

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (CU Public Affairs) – Dr. Joseph “Joe” Hopkins, dean of the School of Arts at Samford University, has been elected 12th president in the 115 years of Campbellsville University effective Feb. 1, 2022. Campbellsville University’s Board of Trustees voted Monday afternoon to elect Hopkins and the Campbellsville University...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
KSAT 12

University of North Texas names health school president Michael Williams sole finalist for system chancellor

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of North Texas Board of Regents unanimously approved Michael Williams, current president of the UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth, as the sole finalist to be the next university system chancellor at a special board meeting Monday.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KHOU

Rice University names Reginald DesRoches as next president

HOUSTON — There's a new head of Rice University. Reginald DesRoches has been named the university's next president after a six-month nationwide search for an academic leader to take the place of President David Leebron, who announced in May he was stepping down after nearly two decades at the helm.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Auburn provost Bill Hardgrave named University of Memphis president

The University of Memphis’ board of trustees named Bill Hardgrave as the school’s new president on Tuesday. Hardgrave comes to the Tennessee school from Auburn University, where he had served as provost, senior vice president for academic affairs, and dean of the business college over a 11-year period. In 2013,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WUSA9

Howard University President addresses students amid protests on living conditions

WASHINGTON — The protests at Howard University have entered the 24th day on campus as of Friday. Dozens of students occupied the Blackburn University Center and set up tents on the Yard in October to bring attention to several issues. Among them, the students said they want better living conditions in their dormitory rooms as they claim some have been found to have mold. They also want student representation to be restored on the university board of trustees.
WASHINGTON, DC
inregister.com

The Creatives: Nexus Louisiana president Genevieve Silverman

The road from inspiration to commercialization is fraught with challenges for even the best ideas, a minefield that inspired Genevieve Silverman to launch the BizTech challenge at six HBCUs across the state, including Southern’s three campuses, Dillard, Grambling State and Xavier. Combining her experience in venture capitalism with her work...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Notary Exam Review Course to be held Nov. 30, Dec. 2

Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will present an online Notary Public Exam Prep Review Course on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The fee is $85. The class is a quick refresher for the Notary Public Exam and will cover exam...
COLLEGES
Natchitoches Times

Gentry family establishes two endowments at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family with strong ties to Northwestern State University established two endowments to benefit the school. Dr. Roy B. Gentry Jr. and Dr. Vickie Gentry, along with their children, announced the Gentry Family Department Enhancement Fund in Health & Human Performance and the Gentry Family Endowed Scholarship in Education. The gifts acknowledge the family’s long history with the school and its impact on four generations of Gentrys.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy