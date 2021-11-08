University of Louisiana System naming NSU president – live!

After receiving his undergraduate from Northwestern State University and then going on to serve 23 years in various roles as a faculty member, Dr. Marcus Jones not only has become the school's newest president but also makes history as its first-ever Black commander-in-chief.
A Louisiana university is getting a name change. Louisiana College in Pineville is in the process of being renamed "Louisiana Christian University." Louisiana College President Rick Brewer made a proposal to both the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees and the full board of Trustees of the school to rename the institution. The Executive Committee fully supports the name change.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees selected Jo Bonner to be the next university president Wednesday. Bonner is a former Congressman and current Chief of Staff to Governor Kay Ivey. Former president Dr. Tony Waldrop retired this summer. RELEASE FROM USA:. Former Congressman Jo...
American Public University System (APUS) today announced that Dr. Wade T. Dyke will be leaving APUS as President to pursue a new endeavor and that Dr. Katherine Zatz, the former Chairwoman of the APUS Board of Trustees, has been appointed Acting President, effective November 4, 2021. A nationwide search for a permanent replacement is being launched.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (CU Public Affairs) – Dr. Joseph “Joe” Hopkins, dean of the School of Arts at Samford University, has been elected 12th president in the 115 years of Campbellsville University effective Feb. 1, 2022. Campbellsville University’s Board of Trustees voted Monday afternoon to elect Hopkins and the Campbellsville University...
University of Colorado’s Board of Regents gave more details on the search for the system’s next president at a forum on the Boulder campus Tuesday, including that the board aims to vote on hiring a new president in March. The open forum to hear campus feedback on the next president...
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of North Texas Board of Regents unanimously approved Michael Williams, current president of the UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth, as the sole finalist to be the next university system chancellor at a special board meeting Monday.
HOUSTON — There's a new head of Rice University. Reginald DesRoches has been named the university's next president after a six-month nationwide search for an academic leader to take the place of President David Leebron, who announced in May he was stepping down after nearly two decades at the helm.
The University of Memphis’ board of trustees named Bill Hardgrave as the school’s new president on Tuesday. Hardgrave comes to the Tennessee school from Auburn University, where he had served as provost, senior vice president for academic affairs, and dean of the business college over a 11-year period. In 2013,...
WASHINGTON — The protests at Howard University have entered the 24th day on campus as of Friday. Dozens of students occupied the Blackburn University Center and set up tents on the Yard in October to bring attention to several issues. Among them, the students said they want better living conditions in their dormitory rooms as they claim some have been found to have mold. They also want student representation to be restored on the university board of trustees.
The road from inspiration to commercialization is fraught with challenges for even the best ideas, a minefield that inspired Genevieve Silverman to launch the BizTech challenge at six HBCUs across the state, including Southern’s three campuses, Dillard, Grambling State and Xavier. Combining her experience in venture capitalism with her work...
Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will present an online Notary Public Exam Prep Review Course on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The fee is $85. The class is a quick refresher for the Notary Public Exam and will cover exam...
NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family with strong ties to Northwestern State University established two endowments to benefit the school. Dr. Roy B. Gentry Jr. and Dr. Vickie Gentry, along with their children, announced the Gentry Family Department Enhancement Fund in Health & Human Performance and the Gentry Family Endowed Scholarship in Education. The gifts acknowledge the family’s long history with the school and its impact on four generations of Gentrys.
