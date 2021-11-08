University of Louisiana System naming NSU president – live!

WASHINGTON — The protests at Howard University have entered the 24th day on campus as of Friday. Dozens of students occupied the Blackburn University Center and set up tents on the Yard in October to bring attention to several issues. Among them, the students said they want better living conditions in their dormitory rooms as they claim some have been found to have mold. They also want student representation to be restored on the university board of trustees.

